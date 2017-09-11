Now Open: A One Dish Chinese Restaurant in Tustin, An AYCE KBBQ in Irvine, and MORE!

EXPAND Bruster's Boston Cream Pie ice cream Edwin Goei

Bruster's Real Ice Cream, a chain based out of Pittsburgh, has opened in Orange, their fourth OC location. Other locations include Huntington Beach, Cypress, and Garden Grove. Specialty flavors include Deep Dish Apple Pie and Boston Cream Pie.

510 N Tustin St, Orange, CA 92867

Campitelli Cookies, the Brea-based family-owned cookie and sandwich shop, has opened a new store in Placentia. Along with cookies and sandwiches, stromboli and pepperoni rolls are served.

1029 E Imperial Hwy, Placentia, CA 92870

Pita 360 has opened in Cypress next to other fast casuals Piadina, Noodles and Company, and Little Fisherman's. It's a build-your-own joint with pitas, salads, and rice plates customizable with shawarma, kebob, gyro and falafel.

5895 Katella Ave, Cypress, CA 90630

Yang's Braised Chicken Rice has opened in Tustin. It's part of a chain that originated in Ji Nan, Shandong Province in 2011. There are more than 6,000 franchised locations across China, Australia, Japan and Singapore. The Tustin store is its first U.S. location. It serves only one dish: braised chicken rice. You can have it three ways: regular, authentic, or spicy.

13824 Red Hill Ave, Tustin, CA 92780

I Can Barbecue, an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ restaurant, has opened in Irvine's Oak Creek Shopping Center, next to Pizza One. Lunch prices are $16.99 per person; dinner, $24.99.

5781 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618

