Now Open: A New Public House by Evans Brewing in Huntington and MORE!

The Public House by Evans Brewing Company has opened in Huntington Beach at Bella Terra. It's the Irvine-based brewer's second pub after its Downtown Fullerton location. Food items include duck confit poutine, sweet potato tater tots, and signature beer-infused sausages and brats.
7511 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Shimura Restaurant, which was previously in Fountain Valley, has moved to Costa Mesa into the space vacated by Yang's. The menu covers the gamut of Japanese cuisine in its offerings of lunch and dinner combos. Sukiyaki and yakisakana are also served.
1505 Mesa Verde E., Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Pho Zink, which used to be Phoever in Westminster, has now become Zink Crawfish. It serves the usual suspects of shellfish steeped in four levels of spicy sauce.
13571 Beach Blvd., Westminster, CA 92683
A new Chinese restaurant called NuVu Asian Taste has opened in Huntington Beach. Along with egg foo young and kung pao, it features Korean-style kimchi noodle soup and a so-called NUVU "Kale Fried Rice With Truffle Oil".
18330 Beach Blvd., Huntington Beach, CA 92648
A new sushi joint called Sushi Warriors has opened in Garden Grove. Happy Hour specials and grand opening discounts are currently offered.
8851 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, CA 92844
