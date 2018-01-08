Now Open: A New Public House by Evans Brewing in Huntington and MORE!

The Public House by Evans Brewing Company has opened in Huntington Beach at Bella Terra. It's the Irvine-based brewer's second pub after its Downtown Fullerton location. Food items include duck confit poutine, sweet potato tater tots, and signature beer-infused sausages and brats.

7511 Edinger Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Shimura Restaurant, which was previously in Fountain Valley, has moved to Costa Mesa into the space vacated by Yang's. The menu covers the gamut of Japanese cuisine in its offerings of lunch and dinner combos. Sukiyaki and yakisakana are also served.