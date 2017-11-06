Now Open: A New Location of Habana and Ma's Islamic, and MORE!

The Costa Mesa institution Habana has opened its long anticipated outpost at the Irvine Spectrum. Expect a similar menu to the original location, including ropa vieja and Cuba Libres.

708 Spectrum Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92618

A taqueria called Poquito Más—part of an LA chain—has opened in Buena Park. Menu items include burritos and tacos stuffed with "Fresh" carnitas, chicken and steak. Also offered: shrimp tacos and burritos made in two styles called "San Felipe" and "San Lucas".

6591 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621

Sakai Sushi has opened in La Palma. The restaurant features the usual nigiri style pieces and a number of rolls. All rolls are $5 and all except one nigiri is sold for $3.

4891 La Palma Ave, La Palma, CA 90623

Ma's Chinese Islamic of Anaheim has opened Ma's House, a new restaurant in Laguna Hills. Menu items include sesame bread and multiple lamb dishes.

24291 Avenida De La Carlota, Laguna Hills, CA 92653

A new Mediterranean restaurant called Kabob Republic has opened in Costa Mesa. Entrees include Turkish specialities and doner kabob in chicken, tri-tip beef, and lamb.

1781 Newport Blvd Ste C, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

