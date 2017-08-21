Now Open: A New Coffee Bar in Costa Mesa; A New Taiwanese Bakery in Tustin, and MORE!

SOCIAL now has a coffee bar! Photos by Jennifer Fedrizzi

Thunderking Coffee Bar has opened inside Social in Costa Mesa. It specializes in iced nitro cold brew coffee drinks with names such as "Orange is the New Black" that has orange juice and cold brew in it.

512 W 19th St., Costa Mesa, CA 92627

L'uxweet, a Taiwanese bakery and boba tea shop that also sells breakfast, has opened in Tustin. The store offers various flavors of milk tea but also baked goods and Taiwanese-style egg pancakes with fillings such as tuna with corn and kimchi with BBQ pork.

12932 Newport Ave. Ste 7, Tustin, CA 92780

The space that used to be El Moctezuma 3 is now Gonzalez's Restaurant which serves chili rellenos and enchiladas de mole.

1740 W Chapman Ave., Orange, CA 92868

Huntington Beach's Thai Princess has relocated to Garden Grove. The menu has all the usual favorites as well as lunch specials and dinner specials.

13036 Harbor Blvd., Garden Grove, CA 92843

The Olives Branch in San Juan Capistrano has opened a smaller, fast casual version of itself in Irvine called The Olives Branch Express. Meals include pitas and platters into which proteins like chicken tawook and kafta can be added via a Chipotle-style assembly line.

5365 Alton Pkwy., Irvine, CA 92604

