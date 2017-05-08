Now Open: A Beer Garden in DTSA, Knife-Cut Noodles in Fullerton, AND MORE!

A post shared by Dear Lacy Eatery (@dearlacy) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

A beer garden called Dear Lacy has opened in Downtown Santa Ana as part of The Roost, which also hosts Scoops Ice Cream. Burgers and beers are served along with a Sunday brunch that includes an item called a "pancake lasagna".

601 E Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Oh Wa La Tacos has opened in Santa Ana, offering menudo, mulitas, and tacos and burritos with meats including: al pastor, pollo, tripa, carnitas, asada, and lengua.

320 S Main St, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Coast Fish Company is the latest restaurant to open at Los Olivos in Irvine. The seafood-centric restaurant serves such options as cioppino, ceviche and chowder fries for appetizers. The menu also includes entrees of fish tacos, burritos, lobster roll and poke bowls, along with grilled fish plates with a choice of two sides.

8543 Irvine Center Dr, Irvine, CA 92618

A new Chinese restaurant in Fullerton called Noodle St. offers ramen broths and other noodles that feature four kinds of noodle: "standard round", "small flat", "triangle", and "knife shredded", noodles. Juicy pork dumplings and beef rolls are also on the menu.

2323 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831

A restaurant called Westend has opened in Costa Mesa, serving burgers, pizza, pulled pork, fish and chips and beignets for dessert.

814 W 19th St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

