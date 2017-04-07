No Charges Filed in Beating That Left Pizza Manager in a Coma

EXPAND The total now exceeds $17,000. GoFundMe.com

Last month, we told you about the Huntington Beach pizza parlor manager who two guys allegedly beat into a coma because he refused their demands for free pies.

This month, alleged attackers Bryce Anthony Mezich, 21 and Austin Wright Callan, 22, learned they will not be facing charges.

The Orange County Register has the scoop on the latest involving the seriously injured Garret Petersen (whose last name appears as Peterson in the original reports by the Weekly and several other media sites).

The 33-year-old had apparently refused to give free pizza to two men at Thunder Burgrz & Pizza, 126 Main St., Huntington Beach, before he went outside to take a break around 1 a.m. Saturday, March 11, and was beaten into unconsciousness, police said at the time. By the following Monday, the victim had been placed in an induced coma at Hoag Memorial Hospital.

The Orange County District Attorney's office declined to file criminal counts after multiple videos from residents and neighboring business owners indicated that all three men were “actively engaged in the fight,” Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy reportedly informed the Register.

Following surgery, the pizza man has been left him with a long, stapled scar around his scalp from the forehead, around the crown and down to the front of his left ear.

