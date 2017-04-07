menu

No Charges Filed in Beating That Left Pizza Manager in a Coma


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

No Charges Filed in Beating That Left Pizza Manager in a Coma

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 3:36 p.m.
By Matt Coker
The total now exceeds $17,000.EXPAND
The total now exceeds $17,000.
GoFundMe.com
A A

Last month, we told you about the Huntington Beach pizza parlor manager who two guys allegedly beat into a coma because he refused their demands for free pies.

This month, alleged attackers Bryce Anthony Mezich, 21 and Austin Wright Callan, 22, learned they will not be facing charges.

The Orange County Register has the scoop on the latest involving the seriously injured Garret Petersen (whose last name appears as Peterson in the original reports by the Weekly and several other media sites).

The 33-year-old had apparently refused to give free pizza to two men at Thunder Burgrz & Pizza, 126 Main St., Huntington Beach, before he went outside to take a break around 1 a.m. Saturday, March 11, and was beaten into unconsciousness, police said at the time. By the following Monday, the victim had been placed in an induced coma at Hoag Memorial Hospital.

The Orange County District Attorney's office declined to file criminal counts after multiple videos from residents and neighboring business owners indicated that all three men were “actively engaged in the fight,” Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy reportedly informed the Register.

Following surgery, the pizza man has been left him with a long, stapled scar around his scalp from the forehead, around the crown and down to the front of his left ear.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >