New Moon Rises in Buena Park

Whenever I see Chinese chicken salad on a menu, I gravitate toward it. It's not as if I've liked most of them; the dressing is almost always too sweet, and the chicken stringy. But ordering one guarantees there's at least going to be some sort of crispy-crunchy thing in it such as wonton strips, deep-fried chow mein, or puffed rice noodle. Let's face it, other than the occasional Mandarin orange segment, those Asian croutons are usually the best thing about these salads. But the other constant I've noticed about every one I've had is it's usually at an American restaurant such as Cheesecake Factory or CPK; it's never a Chinese place such as Sam Woo.

As Jennifer 8. Lee—who wrote a wonderful book that traces the history of Chinese food in the U.S. and details how fortune cookies were invented in America—told Bon Appétit, there's "very little of [Chinese chicken salad] that's Chinese." Things get a bit hazy, though, when you search for who invented it. If you're to believe Madame Wu's Garden in Santa Monica, its kitchen did it first when none other than Cary Grant asked for the dish at dinner one night. Other sources point to a Chinese restaurant in Los Angeles called New Moon, which claims to have introduced it 45 years ago.

New Moon has since expanded to six restaurants. When I went to the newly opened location in Buena Park—which shares a parking lot with Porto's—the salad was on the menu. And it was both the least appetizing I've ever seen and the best I've ever tasted.