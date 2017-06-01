OC Grub Guide 6/1-6/7: Is It June Already?

EXPAND Make it a Negroni night Photo courtesy 100 eats

June may be associated with gloomy weather, but things are only heating up in our Grub Guide. This month includes Negroni Week, the other Night Market and some protein-packed events. Shrug your shoulders for some Kobayashi-style dining— all in our tasty update.

Something to taco about Anne Marie Panoringan

Gringo Bandito and Slidebar Collaboration - Fullerton

We all know what a California Burrito is, but how does it translate to taco form? That's the question Dexter Holland of Gringo Bandito and Slidebar Rock-N-Roll Kitchen's Josh Stolo wondered. Hangry diners can order the Cali Bandito Taco in Downtown Fullerton for the answer. Packed with avocado, fries, cheddar, and other goodness, carne asada marinated in Gringo Bandito red sauce and Slidebar's housemade tortillas make this taco stand out. If you can't make it out to DTF anytime soon, then visit both at OC Weekly's Summer Fest, as they'll be next-door neighbors. 122 E Commonwealth Ave, (714) 871-7469; www.slidebarfullerton.com.

9th Annual Cowabunga BBQ, Brews and Bands - Placentia

Friday night will be alright with the three "Bs" happening. For the BBQ, we're talking AYCE Santa Maria Tri-Tip, barbecued chicken, 12-hr hickory smoked meats and slow-roasted pulled pork, too! A quartet of wines will be available for sale, while beer includes Bottle Logic, Left Coast Brewery and Bootlegger's Brewery. Silent auction items will be up for bid, while live bands will entertain. The party starts at 6. Tri-City Park, 2301 N Kraemer Blvd, (714) 875-5975; www.rotarycowabunga.com.

That's a big spoon ya got there! Photo courtesy City of Tustin

Tustin Chili Cook Off

Summer vibes commence at the world's largest single day chili cook off. Carnival rides, craft booths and designated kids area are just a few of the amenities available this Sunday. Admission is free, however, chili tasting cups will run you a buck a cup— arrive early (before 1 p.m.) for the best selection. More details can be found on the city website. El Camino Real and Main Street, (714) 573-3326.

EXPAND Make it a Negroni night Photo courtesy 100 eats

Negroni Week Launch Party at Mesa - Costa Mesa

If your weekend plans fall through, make up for them this coming Monday at the kick-off for a certain gin/vermouth/Campari cocktail. A $10 donation will allow you samples from each of the eight competing bartenders. You'll also be given the chance to vote for your favorite, all while noshing on a few of Mesa's savory bites. Oh, and yours truly will be there to judge as well. Sipping commences promptly at 6 p.m. To learn more about Negroni Week, check out their website. 725 Baker St, (714) 557-6700; www.mesacostamesa.com.

Sweets were meant for sharing Brian Feinzimer

Coming Soon: Little Saigon Night Market - Westminster

Kicking off in two weeks and lasting through Labor Day weekend, the parking situation will be worth the food rewards at Asian Garden Mall. Besides a sizable selection packed into one walkable location, we love the fact that you have multiple days to hit it up. Forget to go? There's always next Friday, Saturday and Sunday! All you need to remember is that it's from 7-11 p.m. 9200 Bolsa Ave; www.asiangardenmall.com.

EXPAND Sierra Nevada Beer Camp Golden American IPA 2017 at Rance's Chicago Pizza in Belmont Shores CA the Butcher

Mark Your Calendar: Beer Camp On Tour - Long Beach

Head over to Queen Mary's Events Park for some serious sampling of over 100 beers on June 24. Hop-heavy brews are on the agenda Saturday afternoon, as well as live entertainment and a roundup of luxe loncheras (info on both can be found on their website) . Designated Driver, Early Access and General Admission tickets available. Note that no food is included in ticket pricing, and bringing reusable water bottles is highly encouraged for any non-alcoholic refills. 1126 Queens Highway, (877) 342-0738; www.queenmary.com.

