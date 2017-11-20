OC Thanksgiving Roundup 2017

Buffet or coursed dinner. Staying in or going out. Thanksgiving in Orange County is served in many forms. If you're still undecided about how to spend yours, let this list be a guide. But hurry . . . . we can't promise they'll all be available for you.

You supply the booze, they supply the bird Photo courtesy Bad to the Bone BBQ

Bad to the Bone BBQ

Giving folks an option to feast in the comfort of their own home, orders for Turkey Day end TODAY. Select between a smoked turkey breast ($139.95), smoked whole turkey ($149.95) or smoked ham feast ($139.95) to feed six to eight guests. Each complete meal comes with garlic bashed potatoes, Southern cornbread, fresh veggies, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, cornbread stuffing and mac 'n cheese. Oh, and we almost forgot your choice of whole apple or pumpkin pie. Everything can also be requested a la carte. Call for pricing and to place your order. 31738 Rancho Viejo Rd, San Juan Capistrano, (949) 218-0227; www.badtothebone-bbq.com.

EXPAND Seafood diet Photo courtesy Mastro's

Mastro's

Both the Newport (Ocean Club) and Costa Mesa (Steakhouse) branches of this surf and turf brand will be operating this Thursday. Dining room hours will be from 2-9 p.m., and you can expect the indulgent menu we've come to expect from Mastro's. If you're over the traditional bird supper, then get your seafood tower on and prepare for the butter cake food coma. 8112 E Coast Hwy, Newport Beach, (949) 376-6990 and 633 Anton Blvd, Costa Mesa, (714) 546-7405; www.mastrosrestaurants.com.

EXPAND Options on options Photo courtesy The RANCH Restaurant

The RANCH Restaurant

When it comes to celebrating holidays, the brothers Rossi know what diners are craving. Presenting a four-course feast with solid options, your $85 afternoon/evening might start with Slow Roasted Beeler's Pork Belly. We couldn't decide between a New England-style chowder and Pear and Endive Salad. A Pheasant Pot Pie with pearl onions and turnips might work, but diners may want to upgrade another $30 for Buffalo Prime Rib. As for dessert—- we'll leave that up to you. 1025 E Ball Rd, Anaheim (714) 817-4200; www.theranch.com.

We're thankful for Studio and Chef Craig. Photo courtesy Montage Laguna Beach

Studio Restaurant

You could buffet like a rock star in Montage Resort's Grand Ballroom, or stick to a holiday tasting menu over at The Loft. Chef Strong's dining room, however, is offering what we consider the best special. Guests can trust the seasonal tasting menu or stick to Studio's tried and true a la carte selections. Either way, you'll understand why we consider his dining room the Best Date Night in OC. 30801 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, (949) 715-6420; www.montagehotels.com/lagunabeach.

Wear your eating pants. Photo courtesy Pacific Hideaway

Pacific Hideaway

Mezcal Creamed Corn, Roast Pork Loin stuffed with bacon and cornbread, and Ale Braised Beef Stew with Cherries are just a few of the specials JT Walker's kitchen has in store for your $75 meal. Find your hideaway and take a beach stroll afterwards, or just chill around one of Kimpton Shorebreak's cozy fire pits. Oh, and don't forget the cocktail! 500 Pacific Coast Hwy, Huntington Beach, (714) 965-4448; www.pacifichideawayhb.com.

Choose your own adventure Photo courtesy Hotel Irvine

Hotel Irvine

Take your pick with a meal at every price point. Traditional turkey, potatoes, cranberry and lots of veg can be plated and all yours for $19 in their Marketplace. $46 will get you three courses at EATS Kitchen & Bar. Lastly, head to Hotel Irvine's Backyard for all sorts of entertainment to go with your $80 meal; three seating times will be offered. 17900 Jamboree Rd, Irvine, (949) 225-6780; www.hotelirvine.com.

