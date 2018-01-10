2017 Was the Year of the Taco Truck in Long Beach

When I first moved to Orange County as a jaded teenager — fresh out of North Hollywood High School, on the prowl for la vida tranquila — my favorite pastime was to troll the streets of SanTana, searching for the blinking signs and soft-white string lights that a lifetime of living in L.A. had trained me to spot out Mexican street food.

Of course, SanTana is abundant in such sidewalk tacos and torta-slinging loncheras, and I spent several years spoiled by O.C.’s Mexican culinary hub, just as the streets of South Los Angeles had in my youth. But Long Beach, where I shuffled over to for cheaper rent in the late 2000s, had no such street food culture – that is, until 2017.

Decades of the health department trying to discourage the city’s still-thriving underbelly from bubbling its grit upon the surface left little room for grey area activities like unpermitted food sales or late-night mobile pop-ups. A health department that operates independently of L.A. County’s also meant that anyone wishing to park a legal lonchera in Long Beach needed to obtain a separate permit from the city, adding fees and licenses that might not be worth it for roving businesses that for a long time were only allowed to park in the port and industrial areas.