Mocha Machine Imperial Chocolate Coffee Porter: Our Beer of the Week!

Beachwood BBQ and Brewery in Long Beach does 3 things quite well, their smoked meats are finger lickin Great! They brew delicious craft beer and they win awards for their beer like no other. At last week's Great American Beer Festival in Denver they won Gold for Hoppa Emeritus an American Style Black Ale and Silver for Dia de los Mango a Chile Beer that was brewed at the Blendery which focuses on Lambic style suds. Big props to co owners Julian Shrago and Gabe Gordon, also to their staff that works hard to ensure that your visit to Beachwood is a most delicious adventure.

Beachwood offers over 30 beers on tap; their restaurant is roomy with plenty of seats on the patio or at the bar. Enjoy some spicy smoked wings or deep fried pickles with your choice of freshly brewed beer. There's also a location in Seal Beach and a Tasting Room in Huntington Beach. There are enough styles of beer to satisfy most Beer Nerds from the latest Hazy IPA's to malty Scottish Ales and every Thursday is Trivia!!

Knucklehead Red 5.7% ABV American Red Ale, speaking of malty this Red Ale is a classic with plenty of British caramel malt and a touch of pale chocolate malt, the chocolate comes at the back end and is very subtle but makes this a full flavored and super enjoyable beer.

Hayabusa Japanese Lager 5.0% ABV a refreshing lager perfect an early afternoon liquid lunch. I'm going to make an educated guess that Hayabusa means "better than Bud" in Japanese. Along with American Barley and German hops, rice is a main ingredient and adds a sweetness to this crisp lager.

Mocha Machine Imperial Chocolate Coffee Porter 9.2% ABV a Gold medal winner at the 2014 Great American Beer Festival this Porter will enhance every taste bud available on your palate. From the rich Portola coffee to the Ecuadorian cacao nibs slowly sip and enjoy every nuance of the Mocha Machine. I've enjoyed quite a few chocolate porters and I put Mocha Machine in my top 3! BOOM

Beachwood BBQ and Brewery is located at 210 E 3rd St Long Beach Ca 90802 (562)436-4020

www.beachwoodbbq.com