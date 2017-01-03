menu

Mission Bar, New Craft Beer Spot, Opening in Downtown Santa Ana THIS THURSDAY

Mission Bar, New Craft Beer Spot, Opening in Downtown Santa Ana THIS THURSDAY

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 7:45 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Mission Bar man Anthony Pecos, right after pouring a cold one
Mission Bar man Anthony Pecos, right after pouring a cold one
Photo by the Mexican
This Thursday is the grand opening of Mission Bar, a beer-and-wine spot right next to Mix Mix in downtown SanTana. It takes over a spot that was one kind of paisa bar or another for years, the type of spot where Los Cadetes de Linares were on a perpetual loop.

Mission Bar ain't that. They removed the space's former low ceiling, revealing a unique arch that makes the lengthy room look like a mini Quonset hut. 36 taps now shine on the wall, offering craft beers from across Southern California and beyond. Three big-screen TVs were tuned into the Rose Bowl yesterday, as a small crowd took advantage of an insane Happy Hour Special: $4 pints on basically everything. Best of all: the mid-'50s beer ads used as decoration. More, please!

A long look from one side of the bar
A long look from one side of the bar
Photo by The Mexican

Running the place is Anthony Pecos, which LinkedIn tells me used to be a manager at both Golden Road Brewing and Karl Strauss Brewing, so you know his suds knowledge is legit. Grand opening party is this Thursday evening—GO GO GO!

Mission Bar, 303 N. Main St., SanTana (657) 266-0699; Follow them on Facebook!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

