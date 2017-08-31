OC Grub Guide 8/31-9/6: Super Saturday!

Hello, surf! Anne Marie Panoringan

Holiday weekends usually mean catching up on sleep. Not on the Grub Guide. We searched high and low to locate all the good times keeping you busy this weekend and beyond. Get crackin' on everything as early as tomorrow's night market. You can rest on Monday.

Final Weekend for Little Saigon Night Market - Westminster

The OG of summer night markets, Asian Garden Mall's weekend spectacle ends its run this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7-11 p.m.. Head over early for the shortest waits and lightest crowds to navigate through. Expect free parking, food on a stick and lots of sweets. Oh, and cash is king. 9200 Bolsa Ave, (714) 842-8018.

Snooze Celebrates Bacon Day - Tustin

Swing by the sole OC branch of Snooze, an A.M. Eatery for a pork-tastic good time. Tender Belly bacon specialties include a Wake Me Up Before You Oink Oink Pancake (Hey, we're just the messenger.). 10% of all sales will be donated to Slow Food USA. And if you like contests, this one is sure to please. Four winners will be selected from a pool of entries that submit a poem or haiku to Snooze's bacon-centric Facebook post. The prize: free bacon for a YEAR, plus a Slow Food membership. Go pork out with your fork out. 3032 El Camino Real, (714) 415-6269; www.snoozeeatery.com

Get Your Horchata & Lemonade On at Miguel's Jr - all locations

For our next trick, we're going to drop prices like Amazon to Whole Foods! Okay, not that epic, but close. To celebrate their updated beverage options, Miguel's Jr is pouring one buck housemade horchata and fresh-squeezed lemonade all day Saturday. All you gotta do is show the photo above to redeem the offer. This is only happening September 2, and one beverage per customer (Don't combine with any other offers— they won't let you). Huntington Beach is now open at 19620 Beach Blvd, cross streets Adams and Yorktown. www.miguelsjr.com.

End of Summer Brunch and a Mixtape at Mix Mix - Santa Ana

Our trifecta of Saturday events peaks with one fine mealtime from noon to 3 p.m. If you checked out his first Mixtape Brunch, you'll know what we're talking about. RSVP for an afternoon of steady beats and delicious eats in Downtown Santa Ana with Chef Ross and DJ Neil Armstrong. Get all the details over here. 300 N Main St, (714) 836-5158; www.mixmixkitchenbar.com.

Congrats to the Michter's Cocktail Competition Winner! - Newport Beach

Shout out to Leo Montesinos, bartender extraordinaire at Monday's Michter's Competition at Union Market Mission Viejo's Dry Society. We had a heck of a time deliberating with judges, since your fellow barkeeps were all talented. Thirsty patrons can try one of Leo's creations at Provenance in Newport Beach. Until then, catch him on Instagram at @the_corousing_barkeep. 2531 Eastbluff Dr, (949) 718-0477; www.provenanceoc.com.

The Viking Truck Brick-and-Mortar Pop-Up AND Grand Opening - Santa Ana

Over five years ago, we interviewed Luis Flores of The Viking Truck at Bootlegger's. We're happy to report his luxe lonchera is officially expanding to include food hall tenant on its resume. Their upcoming McFadden Public Market stall goes live on Tuesday. But if you're around this holiday weekend, you can preview the goods this Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Diners attending the pop-up that day will be given a raffle ticket with their order, and a lucky handful will receive a free combo every month through September of next year. May we suggest ordering the new Thor: smoked brat, cheddar, dark ale black bean chili, crema, buttermilk-battered jalapenos and onions, and signature Viking ketchup. 515 N Main St, (657) 232-3338; www.mcfaddenmarket.com.

