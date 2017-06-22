menu

OC Grub Guide - 6/22-6/28: Summer School, Sushi and SoCal Restaurant Show

Announcing the Tacolandia 2017 Judges...and the Winner of the People's Judge Contest!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

OC Grub Guide - 6/22-6/28: Summer School, Sushi and SoCal Restaurant Show

Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 7:39 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
He's holding the summer curriculum.
He's holding the summer curriculum.
Brian Feinzimer
A A

We hope you're hungry, because the county is buzzing with activity. We head to Tustin for an open house, and the beach for everything else. Oh, did we happen to mention our interview?

Sushi and a harbor view = Thursday
Sushi and a harbor view = Thursday
Waterman's Harbor

Waterman's Harbor Celebrates Summer - Dana Point
We can't believe it's already summer! The gang over at Waterman's has been ready and waiting, though. With specials nearly every day of the week, stopping by Dana Point Harbor is the cure for the impending heatwave. Chef Steve Kling has Tako Tuesdays (featuring tako, shrimp, fish, oyster, poke, steak and chicken options), Sushi & Sake Thursdays, menu specials on Aloha Fridays, and a good old-fashioned BBQ on the upper deck on weekend afternoons. Check it out. 34661 Golden Lantern St, (949) 764-3474; www.watermandp.com.

She'll be sitting where Dean is....minus the carbs.
She'll be sitting where Dean is....minus the carbs.
OC Weekly archives

Shameless plug: SoCal Restaurant Show interview - AM 830
On a long drive or stuck in traffic this Saturday morning? We'll (as in Anne Marie will) be on the air live with Andy Harris at 11 a.m  discussing our recent visit to The French Laundry up in Napa. It's our first visit since the kitchen remodel, and it was definitely a treat. We may even have a few dinner photos up on the show's Instagram account that morning. They're on practically every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on AM 830 KLAA. You can also tune in using the AM 830 app.

He's holding the summer curriculum.
He's holding the summer curriculum.
Brian Feinzimer

Summer Series Preview at CulinaryLab - Tustin
What's cookin' this weekend? Ask CulinaryLab's headmaster Ryan Wagner. He's opening the doors to the school Saturday afternoon for kitchen tours, discussions with instructors and tastings with interactive cooking demos. If you've ever wanted to learn more about professional culinary and pastry programs, this is your opportunity. Or maybe the new home cook series is more your style? If so, CulinayLab is offering 20% off any home cook classes purchased that day. But first, you need to RSVP on their website. 17231 E 17th St, (714) 788-3576; www.culinarylabschool.com.

Who wouldn't smile cooking beef over open flame?
Who wouldn't smile cooking beef over open flame?
Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Pelican Grill Clam Bake - Newport Beach
Have a lazy Sunday and treat yourself by heading over to The Resort at Pelican Hill for their very first clambake. Enjoy a glass of white while you are seated at a communal table. This seafood feast will be served family-style— we hope you like to make friends! And we strongly suggest not wearing anything that needs to be dry cleaned. Tickets are $75, and the seating is at 6 p.m. Afterwards, stroll the grounds while the sun sets. 22800 Pelican Hill Rd S, (844) 443-0022; www.pelicangrillnb.com.

In the tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki, Tiki Room!
In the tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki, Tiki Room!
Fly-N-Fish

Next week: National Mai Tai Day - Anywhere there's a bar!
Mark your calendar for Friday, June 30. That's when you can officially declare it time to drink a Mai Tai! Our quick pick: Fly-N-Fish Oyster Bar's glass 'o fun. Their Island Mai Tai is all about Bacardi Silver, orange Curaco, orgeat, plus fresh OJ and pineapple juices, topped with a rum float (courtesy of Diamond Head). Conveniently located within walking distance to Newport Pier, make it your stop pre or post-sunset. 2304 W Oceanfront, (949) 673-8400; www.flynfishoysterbar.com.

Cheers to all things cool and deliciousEXPAND
Cheers to all things cool and delicious
Pacific Wine & Food

Save the Date: Pacific Wine and Food Classic - Newport Beach
Held over two days, you'll be wined and dined by some of the area's finest. Cooking demos, beverage tastings, food sampling and tons of sun await. Head over to Newport Dunes on August 19 and 20, and be sure to pack extra sunscreen. Visit the event website for additional info. 1131 Back Bay Dr, (949) 729-3863; www.newportdunes.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Pelican Hill Golf Club
More Info
More Info

22800 Pelican Hill Road South
Newport Coast, CA 92657

866-921-3139

www.golfpelicanhill.com

miles
CulinaryLab
More Info
More Info

17231 17th St. Unit B
Tustin, CA 92780

714-788-3576

www.culinarylabschool.com

miles
Newport Dunes
More Info
More Info

Back Bay Drive and Jamboree
Newport Beach, CA 92660

miles
Waterman’s Harbor
More Info
More Info

34661 St. of the Golden Lantern
Dana Point, CA 92629

949-764-3474

watermandp.com

miles
Angels Stadium Of Anaheim
More Info
More Info

2000 E. Gene Autry Way
Anaheim, CA 92805

714-940-2070

anaheim.angels.mlb.com

miles
Fly N Fish Oyster Bar and Grill
More Info
More Info

2304 W. Ocean Front
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >