OC Grub Guide - 6/22-6/28: Summer School, Sushi and SoCal Restaurant Show

He's holding the summer curriculum. Brian Feinzimer

We hope you're hungry, because the county is buzzing with activity. We head to Tustin for an open house, and the beach for everything else. Oh, did we happen to mention our interview?

Sushi and a harbor view = Thursday Waterman's Harbor

Waterman's Harbor Celebrates Summer - Dana Point

We can't believe it's already summer! The gang over at Waterman's has been ready and waiting, though. With specials nearly every day of the week, stopping by Dana Point Harbor is the cure for the impending heatwave. Chef Steve Kling has Tako Tuesdays (featuring tako, shrimp, fish, oyster, poke, steak and chicken options), Sushi & Sake Thursdays, menu specials on Aloha Fridays, and a good old-fashioned BBQ on the upper deck on weekend afternoons. Check it out. 34661 Golden Lantern St, (949) 764-3474; www.watermandp.com.

She'll be sitting where Dean is....minus the carbs. OC Weekly archives

Shameless plug: SoCal Restaurant Show interview - AM 830

On a long drive or stuck in traffic this Saturday morning? We'll (as in Anne Marie will) be on the air live with Andy Harris at 11 a.m discussing our recent visit to The French Laundry up in Napa. It's our first visit since the kitchen remodel, and it was definitely a treat. We may even have a few dinner photos up on the show's Instagram account that morning. They're on practically every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on AM 830 KLAA. You can also tune in using the AM 830 app.

He's holding the summer curriculum. Brian Feinzimer

Summer Series Preview at CulinaryLab - Tustin

What's cookin' this weekend? Ask CulinaryLab's headmaster Ryan Wagner. He's opening the doors to the school Saturday afternoon for kitchen tours, discussions with instructors and tastings with interactive cooking demos. If you've ever wanted to learn more about professional culinary and pastry programs, this is your opportunity. Or maybe the new home cook series is more your style? If so, CulinayLab is offering 20% off any home cook classes purchased that day. But first, you need to RSVP on their website. 17231 E 17th St, (714) 788-3576; www.culinarylabschool.com.

Who wouldn't smile cooking beef over open flame? Photo by Brian Feinzimer

Pelican Grill Clam Bake - Newport Beach

Have a lazy Sunday and treat yourself by heading over to The Resort at Pelican Hill for their very first clambake. Enjoy a glass of white while you are seated at a communal table. This seafood feast will be served family-style— we hope you like to make friends! And we strongly suggest not wearing anything that needs to be dry cleaned. Tickets are $75, and the seating is at 6 p.m. Afterwards, stroll the grounds while the sun sets. 22800 Pelican Hill Rd S, (844) 443-0022; www.pelicangrillnb.com.

In the tiki, tiki, tiki, tiki, Tiki Room! Fly-N-Fish

Next week: National Mai Tai Day - Anywhere there's a bar!

Mark your calendar for Friday, June 30. That's when you can officially declare it time to drink a Mai Tai! Our quick pick: Fly-N-Fish Oyster Bar's glass 'o fun. Their Island Mai Tai is all about Bacardi Silver, orange Curaco, orgeat, plus fresh OJ and pineapple juices, topped with a rum float (courtesy of Diamond Head). Conveniently located within walking distance to Newport Pier, make it your stop pre or post-sunset. 2304 W Oceanfront, (949) 673-8400; www.flynfishoysterbar.com.

EXPAND Cheers to all things cool and delicious Pacific Wine & Food