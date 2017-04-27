OC Grub Guide - 4/27-5/4: Love And BBQ

All you need is pie Photo courtesy Yogurtland

You know what's so great about May? Everything! Star Wars Day, Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, and any food holiday you can look up. It's practically summertime, and everybody's getting into the spirit. From BBQ competitions to garden shows, we say bring it on!

What part of the plaza is THIS in? Photo courtesy South Coast Plaza

All weekend: South Coast Plaza's Spring Garden Show - Costa Mesa

The Crate & Barrel/ Macy*s Home Store Wing (Crystal Court by those who remember) will be bustling with blooms beginning today and into the weekend, as the annual festival of all things floral returns. We zoom in on their growing list of seminars open to the public. This year's lineup features Williams-Sonoma Chef David Thompson presenting demos on summer grilling, summer baking and summer sides (Who sees the theme?). Author Judy Bawden-Davis is doing multiple sessions of her Grow Organic Strawberries Year-Round seminar. We want to hit From Your Herbal Garden to Your Pantry, where Chef Debbi Dubbs discusses making teas, vinegars and bath salts from your home garden. A complete listing of seminars can be found over here. 3333 Bristol St, (800) 782-8888; www.southcoastplaza.com.

Yogurtland's Newest Theme: LOVE - multiple locations

We kind of equate Yogurtland to Madonna, because of their ability to reinvent themselves. While most froyo spots are pretty content with their flavors (maybe the occasional holiday twist), the Irvine-headquartered sweet shoppe is in constant rotation of popular and special themed collections. For their newest iteration, they tug your heart strings with pie-inspired flavors made with TLC. Continuing through May, Yogurtland's handful of goodies include Spring's Simply Sweet Peanut Butter Marshmallow Squares (available May 1) and Pairings and Sharings Strawberry Basil Lemonade Sorbet (ready May 15). We popped in over the weekend to taste test Grandma's Famous Marionberry Pie and were pleased as punch with the flavor. www.yogurt-land.com.

EXPAND DTF for dinner Photo courtesy Matador Cantina

Matador Cantina Sunset Dinner - Fullerton

Kicking off this Sunday, Matador will be offering a nightly special from 4-6 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. For the restaurant week-worthy price of $12 (Yes, twelve!), your three courses include an app, main and dessert; pictured above are their house Cantina Rolls. Use that money you saved towards ordering a proper tequila or Mexican beer. 111 N Harbor Blvd, (714) 871-8226; www.thematador.com.

EXPAND Cleaner than fingerpainting Photo courtesy Bistango

UCPLA "Illuminating the Exceptional" Art Exhibit and Prix-Fixe Dinner at Bistango - Irvine

To coincide with a showing of works by the United Cerebral Palsy of LA, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties (UCPLA) on May 6 from 3-5 p.m., our friendly neighborhood Bistango will be serving a special three-course meal all next week, with a net portion of proceeds going to the organization. Options include a decision between Pacific Swordfish, Duroc Pork Chop, Wild Salmon or Flat Iron Steak. For the $55 price tag, diners will also be offered a glass of red or white. 19100 Von Karman Ave, (949) 752-5222; www.bistango.com.

Expect something special from Chef Ron Photo courtesy Surf & Sand Resort

Save the Date: SPLASHES Wine Dinner Series With Silver Oak - Laguna Beach

To kickoff Surf & Sand's seaside series, they start with one of the best. Chef is planning a five-course meal pairing with Silver Oak Winery. May 11 at 6:30 p.m. is the welcome reception; 7 p.m. dinner to follow. Perfect timing for that sunset. 1555 S Coast Hwy, (877) 751-5493; www.surfandsandresort.com.

Meat you there! Photo courtesy Queen Mary