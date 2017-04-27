menu

OC Grub Guide - 4/27-5/4: Love And BBQ

Grub Guide 4/20-4/26: Bruno, Brews And Buffalo Wings


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

OC Grub Guide - 4/27-5/4: Love And BBQ

Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
All you need is pie
All you need is pie
Photo courtesy Yogurtland
A A

You know what's so great about May? Everything! Star Wars Day, Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, and any food holiday you can look up. It's practically summertime, and everybody's getting into the spirit. From BBQ competitions to garden shows, we say bring it on!

What part of the plaza is THIS in?
What part of the plaza is THIS in?
Photo courtesy South Coast Plaza

All weekend: South Coast Plaza's Spring Garden Show - Costa Mesa
 The Crate & Barrel/ Macy*s Home Store Wing (Crystal Court by those who remember) will be bustling with blooms beginning today and into the weekend, as the annual festival of all things floral returns. We zoom in on their growing list of seminars open to the public. This year's lineup features Williams-Sonoma Chef David Thompson presenting demos on summer grilling, summer baking and summer sides (Who sees the theme?). Author Judy Bawden-Davis is doing multiple sessions of her Grow Organic Strawberries Year-Round seminar. We want to hit From Your Herbal Garden to Your Pantry, where Chef Debbi Dubbs discusses making teas, vinegars and bath salts from your home garden. A complete listing of seminars can be found over here. 3333 Bristol St, (800) 782-8888; www.southcoastplaza.com.

All you need is pie
All you need is pie
Photo courtesy Yogurtland

Yogurtland's Newest Theme: LOVE - multiple locations
We kind of equate Yogurtland to Madonna, because of their ability to reinvent themselves. While most froyo spots are pretty content with their flavors (maybe the occasional holiday twist), the Irvine-headquartered sweet shoppe is in constant rotation of popular and special themed collections. For their newest iteration, they tug your heart strings with pie-inspired flavors made with TLC. Continuing through May, Yogurtland's handful of goodies include Spring's Simply Sweet Peanut Butter Marshmallow Squares (available May 1) and Pairings and Sharings Strawberry Basil Lemonade Sorbet (ready May 15). We popped in over the weekend to taste test Grandma's Famous Marionberry Pie and were pleased as punch with the flavor. www.yogurt-land.com.

DTF for dinnerEXPAND
DTF for dinner
Photo courtesy Matador Cantina

Matador Cantina Sunset Dinner - Fullerton
Kicking off this Sunday, Matador will be offering a nightly special from 4-6 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. For the restaurant week-worthy price of $12 (Yes, twelve!), your three courses include an app, main and dessert; pictured above are their house Cantina Rolls. Use that money you saved towards ordering a proper tequila or Mexican beer. 111 N Harbor Blvd, (714) 871-8226; www.thematador.com.

Cleaner than fingerpaintingEXPAND
Cleaner than fingerpainting
Photo courtesy Bistango

UCPLA "Illuminating the Exceptional" Art Exhibit and Prix-Fixe Dinner at Bistango - Irvine
To coincide with a showing of works by the United Cerebral Palsy of LA, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties (UCPLA) on May 6 from 3-5 p.m., our friendly neighborhood Bistango will be serving a special three-course meal all next week, with a net portion of proceeds going to the organization. Options include a decision between Pacific Swordfish, Duroc Pork Chop, Wild Salmon or Flat Iron Steak. For the $55 price tag, diners will also be offered a glass of red or white. 19100 Von Karman Ave, (949) 752-5222; www.bistango.com.

Expect something special from Chef Ron
Expect something special from Chef Ron
Photo courtesy Surf & Sand Resort

Save the Date: SPLASHES Wine Dinner Series With Silver Oak - Laguna Beach
To kickoff Surf & Sand's seaside series, they start with one of the best. Chef is planning a five-course meal pairing with Silver Oak Winery. May 11 at 6:30 p.m. is the welcome reception; 7 p.m. dinner to follow. Perfect timing for that sunset. 1555 S Coast Hwy, (877) 751-5493; www.surfandsandresort.com.

Meat you there!
Meat you there!
Photo courtesy Queen Mary

Coming Soon: 6th Annual West Coast BBQ Classic - Long Beach
It's where surf meets turf over in the LBC. Hit up the Queen Mary on Saturday, May 13 for a savory day of competition. Expect over 50 pit masters to throw down their finest meats. Pre-sale is through this Sunday; VIP options available. Parking will cost you, so carpool with fellow carnivores. Oh, and if you've got a stomach of steel, join in on an eating competition! 1126 Queens Hwy, (877) 342-0738; www.queenmary.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
South Coast Plaza
More Info
More Info

3333 Bristol St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

800-782-8888

www.southcoastplaza.com

miles
Bistango
More Info
More Info

19100 Von Karman Ave.
Irvine, CA 92612

949-752-5222

www.bistango.com

miles
Matador Cantina
More Info
More Info

111 N. Harbor Blvd.
Fullerton, CA 92832

714-871-8226

www.thematador.com

miles
Splashes - Surf and Sand Resort
More Info
More Info

1555 S Coast Highway
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

949-376-2779

www.surfandsandresort.com/cuisine

miles
Queen Mary
More Info
More Info

1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach, CA 90802

562-435-3511

www.queenmary.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >