OC Grub Guide - 4/27-5/4: Love And BBQ
|
All you need is pie
Photo courtesy Yogurtland
You know what's so great about May? Everything! Star Wars Day, Cinco de Mayo, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, and any food holiday you can look up. It's practically summertime, and everybody's getting into the spirit. From BBQ competitions to garden shows, we say bring it on!
|
What part of the plaza is THIS in?
Photo courtesy South Coast Plaza
All weekend: South Coast Plaza's Spring Garden Show - Costa Mesa
The Crate & Barrel/ Macy*s Home Store Wing (Crystal Court by those who remember) will be bustling with blooms beginning today and into the weekend, as the annual festival of all things floral returns. We zoom in on their growing list of seminars open to the public. This year's lineup features Williams-Sonoma Chef David Thompson presenting demos on summer grilling, summer baking and summer sides (Who sees the theme?). Author Judy Bawden-Davis is doing multiple sessions of her Grow Organic Strawberries Year-Round seminar. We want to hit From Your Herbal Garden to Your Pantry, where Chef Debbi Dubbs discusses making teas, vinegars and bath salts from your home garden. A complete listing of seminars can be found over here. 3333 Bristol St, (800) 782-8888; www.southcoastplaza.com.
|
All you need is pie
Photo courtesy Yogurtland
Yogurtland's Newest Theme: LOVE - multiple locations
We kind of equate Yogurtland to Madonna, because of their ability to reinvent themselves. While most froyo spots are pretty content with their flavors (maybe the occasional holiday twist), the Irvine-headquartered sweet shoppe is in constant rotation of popular and special themed collections. For their newest iteration, they tug your heart strings with pie-inspired flavors made with TLC. Continuing through May, Yogurtland's handful of goodies include Spring's Simply Sweet Peanut Butter Marshmallow Squares (available May 1) and Pairings and Sharings Strawberry Basil Lemonade Sorbet (ready May 15). We popped in over the weekend to taste test Grandma's Famous Marionberry Pie and were pleased as punch with the flavor. www.yogurt-land.com.
|
DTF for dinner
Photo courtesy Matador Cantina
Matador Cantina Sunset Dinner - Fullerton
Kicking off this Sunday, Matador will be offering a nightly special from 4-6 p.m., Sunday through Thursday. For the restaurant week-worthy price of $12 (Yes, twelve!), your three courses include an app, main and dessert; pictured above are their house Cantina Rolls. Use that money you saved towards ordering a proper tequila or Mexican beer. 111 N Harbor Blvd, (714) 871-8226; www.thematador.com.
|
Cleaner than fingerpainting
Photo courtesy Bistango
UCPLA "Illuminating the Exceptional" Art Exhibit and Prix-Fixe Dinner at Bistango - Irvine
To coincide with a showing of works by the United Cerebral Palsy of LA, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties (UCPLA) on May 6 from 3-5 p.m., our friendly neighborhood Bistango will be serving a special three-course meal all next week, with a net portion of proceeds going to the organization. Options include a decision between Pacific Swordfish, Duroc Pork Chop, Wild Salmon or Flat Iron Steak. For the $55 price tag, diners will also be offered a glass of red or white. 19100 Von Karman Ave, (949) 752-5222; www.bistango.com.
|
Expect something special from Chef Ron
Photo courtesy Surf & Sand Resort
Save the Date: SPLASHES Wine Dinner Series With Silver Oak - Laguna Beach
To kickoff Surf & Sand's seaside series, they start with one of the best. Chef is planning a five-course meal pairing with Silver Oak Winery. May 11 at 6:30 p.m. is the welcome reception; 7 p.m. dinner to follow. Perfect timing for that sunset. 1555 S Coast Hwy, (877) 751-5493; www.surfandsandresort.com.
|
Meat you there!
Photo courtesy Queen Mary
Coming Soon: 6th Annual West Coast BBQ Classic - Long Beach
It's where surf meets turf over in the LBC. Hit up the Queen Mary on Saturday, May 13 for a savory day of competition. Expect over 50 pit masters to throw down their finest meats. Pre-sale is through this Sunday; VIP options available. Parking will cost you, so carpool with fellow carnivores. Oh, and if you've got a stomach of steel, join in on an eating competition! 1126 Queens Hwy, (877) 342-0738; www.queenmary.com.
Related Locations
3333 Bristol St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
19100 Von Karman Ave.
Irvine, CA 92612
111 N. Harbor Blvd.
Fullerton, CA 92832
1555 S Coast Highway
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
www.surfandsandresort.com/cuisine
1126 Queens Highway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Orange County dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!