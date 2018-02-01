Grub Guide 2/1-2/7: Incoming Deliciousness

We savor every opportunity to tell you about the tasty delights happening in this sunny county. This week is no exception. Restaurants coming soon, all things Knott's and chilled dessert are featured this week. Check them all out, or make time for one. Remember, we're just the messenger.

We See You, Da Hawaiian Kitchen! - Newport Beach

After dining by Newport Pier last weekend, we took a quick stroll through the neighborhood. Two things caught our attention: Taco Bell Cantina and signage directly across from it advertising the next location of Da Hawaiian Kitchen. Huntington Beach residents already know the family-owned and operated eatery well. Known for sourcing ingredients from Hawaii and serving breakfast all day, more of the county can get to know their chili peppa chicken this spring. We can't wait to say Aloha to them! www.dahawaiiankitchen.com.

Cakes on cookies Anne Marie Panoringan

Knott's Peanuts Celebration - Buena Park

Good grief! The gang at our favorite affordable theme park is ready to celebrate, Peanuts style. Every weekend through February 25th is packed with activities. From a Pig Pen-hosted petting zoo to live-action shows, fans young and old will have a grand time. Our favorite places were anywhere with a photo op (Hint: Some of the best ones are just beyond the turnstiles as you enter.). Also, on February 4, they're celebrating Charlie Brown Day with the biggest meet up photo. Sport his signature yellow and black motif and join in. Oh, and if you've got a sweet tooth, be sure to chow down on a Charlie Brownie. Yes, it exists. 8039 Beach Blvd., (714) 220-5200; www.knotts.com.

EXPAND Who doesn't like free? Photo courtesy Yogurtland

Yogurtland Celebrates International Frozen Yogurt Day - all locations

Mark your calendar for Tuesday the 6th from 4-7 p.m. That's when you can get your cup 'o froyo from Irvine-based Yorgurtland (up to five ounces) for free! Featured flavors include Chocolate Wafer Bar frozen yogurt made with Kit Kat and Chocolate Malt Ball ice cream (yes, we said ice cream) made with Whoppers! Fill up that cup with toppings galore, then shovel it down with your limited-edition Hershey's spoon. See you there. www.yogurt-land.com.

All the good stuff Photo courtesy The Kebab Shop

The Kebab Shop Planting Roots in Irvine

After taking advantage of the Rubio's deal last week, we came across new signage in Harvard/Main plaza for The Kebab Shop. Originating in San Diego since 2007, this Mediterranean comfort food brand is not only launching in Irvine, they're doing it twice! The other spot is opening soon down the street from Irvine Spectrum. We are definitely looking forward to those savory kebab wraps. And hey, if Puesto can successfully launch twice in one city, more power to Kebab Shop - www.thekebabshop.com.

On the rocks, not blended. Anne Marie Panoringan

Cha Cha's ALL DAY Happy Hour - Brea and Irvine

You read that right. Sunday through Thursday (and Friday/Saturday from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.), Cha Cha's Latin Kitchen is in Happy Hour mode. We're talking discounts on margs, cheaper apps and happier wallets. We even heard there's this magical thing called a sangria flight on Thursdays, as well as a live band. Now that we have your attention, save us a seat at the bar, please. www.chachaslatinkitchen.com.

EXPAND Ready to rumble Photo courtesy OC Chef Life