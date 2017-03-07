menu

Luc Dinh Ky Sells Vietnamese Goat-Balls Soup—YUM . . .

At Halves Boiling Pot + Grill, You Can Do Shabu Shabu and Yakiniku Simultaneously


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Luc Dinh Ky Sells Vietnamese Goat-Balls Soup—YUM . . .

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 5:20 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Not testicles, alas, but shaken beefEXPAND
Not testicles, alas, but shaken beef
Photo by the Mexican
A A


Vietnamese goat-balls soup is great! It doesn't look like much, and the texture of the testicles is spongy, like brain or a silky frittata. But the way it's served at Luc Dinh Ky will make you believe. The staff translate it into English as "mixed-herb goat soup," it makes birria seem as dense as boiled grass: rich meat in broth that tastes like medicine thanks to all sorts of Chinese herbs—ginseng, dates, goji berries and more. It's not considered an aphrodisiac in Vietnamese culture, as is, say, regular goat soup, but the only people I ever see ordering it are elders looking for a pick-me-up.

The soup is supposed to heal and rejuvenate, so it makes sense that Luc Dinh Ky serves bowls of the stuff. The chain started as a health-food-product manufacturer in 2002, first becoming famous around Little Saigon for its herbal tea—a lovely chrysanthemum brew, golden and slightly thick, but refreshing and best ice-cold. You can buy it at most local markets, but Luc Dinh Ky gives it away to customers in lieu of water as a way to entice them to take some home. The brand is such that its two perpetually crowded restaurants (Tap 2 gets a break around rush hour, then gets Afters-long lines around midnight) are just a short walk from each other.

But despite Luc Dinh Ky's heritage and its black chicken soup (also understatedly translated as "mixed-herb chicken soup"), the menu is best classified as Vietnamese-diner cuisine. Big bowls of pho sidle up to swirls of pan-fried, steamed or crispy noodles, topped with your choice of protein (ask for the house-made black pepper pork sausage, then go find it at your local Viet market). More soups appear with the cháo (actually porridge) and the mì, the latter with more generous portions. Another specialty: rice dishes. I like the one with beef stomach, with the best being the shaking beef, cooked like a pot au feu. It's savory, saucy and your best choice if you're not ballsy enough for you-know-what.

Luc Dinh Ky Tap 1, 9812 Bolsa Ave., Westminster, (714) 839-6813; Luc Dinh Ky Tap 2, 9600 Bolsa Ave., Westminster, (714) 775-8811; www.lucdinhky.com.

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Luc Dinh Ky 1
More Info
More Info

9812 Bolsa Ave.
Westminster, CA 92683

714-839-6813

www.lucdinhky.com

miles
Luc Dinh Ky Restaurant Tap 2
More Info
More Info

9600 Bolsa Ave.
Westminster, CA 92683

714-839-6813

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >