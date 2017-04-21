"Lift Up" Coffee Cocktail at Four Bricks/Lift Coffee Roasters, Our Drink of the Week!
|
The Lift Up coffee cocktail
Denise De La Cruz
Riverside mini-chain Lift Coffee Roasters' latest location in Uptown Whittier is garnering rightful buzz thanks to its partnership with modern American restaurant Four Bricks. Aside from being roommates in a beautiful Victorian house with rustic furnishings perched on Greenleaf Avenue, Four Bricks and Lift have created a cocktail and coffee love-child that combines Four Bricks' specialty craft drinks with Lift's bold cups of joe—two guilty pleasures in a single coupe glass.
Lift Up's combination of rye, cold-brew coffee,
Aside from the marvelous creation that is the Lift Up, the Whittier Daily News (named after the town's daily newspaper) is a tasty winner. Served with gin, vermouth, mint, cucumber, lime and sugar (which looks so pretty and sparkly you almost feel guilty sipping it down), the Whittier Daily News is like a refreshing mojito sans the mint, lime and cucumber gunk that too often gets stuck to your lips.
|
The Whittier Daily News
Denise De La Cruz
If spice is your vice, then try the Jalapeño Business with vodka, clean green juice, lime,
|
Dirty Dog-style fries
Denise De La Cruz
If you're feeling extra naughty, order the Dirty Dog-style fries to share with your barmate after you've both knocked back a few and are in full
Lift Coffee Roasters, 6512 Greenleaf Ave., Whittier, (562) 281-8513; liftcoffeeroasters.com/whittier.
