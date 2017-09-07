It's Your OC Grub Guide 9/7-9/13: C4, Collaborations and Coq Au Vin

Drool-worthy Photo courtesy Whole Foods Market

It's an eclectic mix of eats and drinks in this edition of Grub Guide. From Brea to Aliso Viejo, there's a little bit of everything in store for you. Time to roll up your sleeves and make the important eating/drinking decisions. We'll support you no matter what.

Don't forget the pickled egg Christina Bryson

C4 Deli: the Cure for the Common Celebrates 4th Anniversary! - Santa Ana

Get your grub on tomorrow as the sister restaurant to Chapter One gets ready for an all-day par-tay. Five buck breakfast burritos (served ALL DAY), pastrami, grilled chicken or turkey sammiches. For a dollar less, order a pint of Figueroa Mountain Light Beer or wine glass of White Girl Rose. We know where lunch hour's gonna be. 200 N Broadway, (714) 263-1555; www.c4deli.com.

Double the greatness. Photo courtesy Gunwhale Ales

Gunwhale Ales Double Can Release! - Costa Mesa

Why release one new brew when you can do two (See what we did there?)! Our friends at Gunwhale went and did a Hazy DIPA collaboration with the Noble Ale Works crew known as No Shower Happy Hour (8.3% ABV). A blend of six different hops, it's being described as juicy and smooth. In addition, Hawaiian Sling is their funky and tropical Wild IPA (6.1% ABV) named after a spearfishing device. Sling is a blend of both Mosaic and Motueka hops. Both will be available for purchase beginning Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in $22 and $20 4-packs, respectively. Brekkie options and merch from Noble and Beer Savage reps will be on hand, so make a morning of it. 2960 Randolph Ave, Unit A, (949) 239-9074; www.gunwhaleales.com.

Feeding our protectors Photo courtesy Jimboy's Tacos

Jimboy's Tacos "Taco for a Hero" Campaign and Expansion News - Anaheim/Aliso Viejo

Stop by the Aliso Viejo or Anaheim branch of the growing taco chain any time this month for a free Bean Taco or Original Ground Beef Taco. This offer is good for all active duty as well as retired military, firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement personnel with proof of service (no purchase necessary). Per President Karen Freeman, "Jimboy's Tacos is incredibly proud of the brave men and women who protect our communities." In related news, there are another 20 branches in the works in cities that include Brea, Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa. Look out for openings beginning this Winter. Jimboy's Tacos has two locations in Anaheim and Aliso Viejo. www.jimboystacos.com.

The bar is our favorite place to be Anne Marie Panoringan

Taste of 10 at The District - Tustin

Despite the parking challenges, Tustin Legacy's outdoor plaza has endured a decade of dining and retail updates. To celebrate the big 10, they're throwing a shindig over in the AMC courtyard next Thursday night start at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20 ($10 if you're only buying booze tickets). Sips and nibbles from many of their tenants await including Hatch, The Winery, Portola Coffee Lab, Ike's Love and Sandwiches, Kettlebar and the soon-to-launch The Halal Guys. Enjoy the tunes, eat some grub and maybe win a prize. Head over here for the details. 2437 Park Ave, (714) 259-9090; www.thedistricttl.com.

French Cooking Class with Chef Ann - Brea

Chef Ann Nguyen of Ms Alice (moving to an OC city near you) has collaborated with Whole Foods Markets to do a series of cooking classes. Her next one is on September 29 at their La Floresta location in Brea. Learn the knowledge to ace Coq Au Vin, as well as a vegetarian version, Aubergine (Eggplant) Au Vin. Classic cooking techniques to master classic dishes means you'll get your money's worth. Sign up for this Friday night session at their Eventbrite page. 3301 E Imperial Hwy, (714) 528-7400; www.wholefoodsmarket.com.

