It's Your OC Grub Guide 9/7-9/13: C4, Collaborations and Coq Au Vin

OC Grub Guide 8/31-9/6: Super Saturday!


It's Your OC Grub Guide 9/7-9/13: C4, Collaborations and Coq Au Vin

Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 9:22 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Drool-worthy
Drool-worthy
Photo courtesy Whole Foods Market
It's an eclectic mix of eats and drinks in this edition of Grub Guide. From Brea to Aliso Viejo, there's a little bit of everything in store for you. Time to roll up your sleeves and make the important eating/drinking decisions. We'll support you no matter what.

Don't forget the pickled egg
Don't forget the pickled egg
Christina Bryson

C4 Deli: the Cure for the Common Celebrates 4th Anniversary! - Santa Ana
Get your grub on tomorrow as the sister restaurant to Chapter One gets ready for an all-day par-tay. Five buck breakfast burritos (served ALL DAY), pastrami, grilled chicken or turkey sammiches. For a dollar less, order a pint of Figueroa Mountain Light Beer or wine glass of White Girl Rose. We know where lunch hour's gonna be. 200 N Broadway, (714) 263-1555; www.c4deli.com.

Double the greatness.
Double the greatness.
Photo courtesy Gunwhale Ales

Gunwhale Ales Double Can Release! - Costa Mesa
Why release one new brew when you can do two (See what we did there?)! Our friends at Gunwhale went and did a Hazy DIPA collaboration with the Noble Ale Works crew known as No Shower Happy Hour (8.3% ABV). A blend of six different hops, it's being described as juicy and smooth. In addition, Hawaiian Sling is their funky and tropical Wild IPA (6.1% ABV) named after a spearfishing device. Sling is a blend of both Mosaic and Motueka hops. Both will be available for purchase beginning Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in $22 and $20 4-packs, respectively. Brekkie options and merch from Noble and Beer Savage reps will be on hand, so make a morning of it. 2960 Randolph Ave, Unit A, (949) 239-9074; www.gunwhaleales.com.

Feeding our protectors
Feeding our protectors
Photo courtesy Jimboy's Tacos

Jimboy's Tacos "Taco for a Hero" Campaign and Expansion News - Anaheim/Aliso Viejo
Stop by the Aliso Viejo or Anaheim branch of the growing taco chain any time this month for a free Bean Taco or Original Ground Beef Taco. This offer is good for all active duty as well as retired military, firefighters, EMTs and law enforcement personnel with proof of service (no purchase necessary). Per President Karen Freeman, "Jimboy's Tacos is incredibly proud of the brave men and women who protect our communities." In related news, there are another 20 branches in the works in cities that include Brea, Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa. Look out for openings beginning this Winter. Jimboy's Tacos has two locations in Anaheim and Aliso Viejo. www.jimboystacos.com.

The bar is our favorite place to be
The bar is our favorite place to be
Anne Marie Panoringan

Taste of 10 at The District - Tustin
 Despite the parking challenges, Tustin Legacy's outdoor plaza has endured a decade of dining and retail updates. To celebrate the big 10, they're throwing a shindig over in the AMC courtyard next Thursday night start at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20 ($10 if you're only buying booze tickets). Sips and nibbles from many of their tenants await including Hatch, The Winery, Portola Coffee Lab, Ike's Love and Sandwiches, Kettlebar and the soon-to-launch The Halal Guys. Enjoy the tunes, eat some grub and maybe win a prize. Head over here for the details. 2437 Park Ave, (714) 259-9090; www.thedistricttl.com.

Drool-worthy
Drool-worthy
Photo courtesy Whole Foods Market

French Cooking Class with Chef Ann - Brea
Chef Ann Nguyen of Ms Alice (moving to an OC city near you) has collaborated with Whole Foods Markets to do a series of cooking classes. Her next one is on September 29 at their La Floresta location in Brea. Learn the knowledge to ace Coq Au Vin, as well as a vegetarian version, Aubergine (Eggplant) Au Vin. Classic cooking techniques to master classic dishes means you'll get your money's worth. Sign up for this Friday night session at their Eventbrite page. 3301 E Imperial Hwy, (714) 528-7400; www.wholefoodsmarket.com.

Thirsty souls
Thirsty souls
OC Weekly archives

Save the Date: Punk & Brew - Huntington Beach
 It's never too early to plan an afternoon at the beach. And when that spot is SeaLegs over at Bolsa Chica, expect to party like a rock star. Craft Beer and Music Festival Punk 'N Brew will make a splash in OC on Saturday, October 28. Ticket sales began a week ago, and they've got not one, but three levels of VIP to choose from between $99 and $249 (General admission starts at $49). The highest level ticket includes a meet and greet with Frosty, Heidi & Frank, buffet dining and a collector's edition poster signed by Punk 'N Brew artists. Be sure to check out the collaboration beer from NOFX and Stone Brewing called Punk in Drublic Hoppy Lager. 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy, (714) 698-4188; www.sealegswinebar.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
