FirkFest Caskaway Tiki Beer Fest in Anaheim March 11th!


Left Coast Brewing Hop Juice Triple IPA in 16oz Cans, Our Beer of the Week!

Monday, March 6, 2017 at 5:17 a.m.
By Robert Flores
Hop Juice Triple IPA in 16oz cans by Left Coast Brewing in San Clemente CA
the Butcher
In keeping true to their philosophy and dedication to the art of craft beer, Left Coast has introduced a few new beers to their roster and is offering their delicious Hop Juice Triple IPA in a 16oz can. But before that, let's talk about a couple of other suds.

The blueberry, papaya and rose blossom in the Surf Break Pale Ale (5% ABV) makes this beer super refreshing, and the hops add a crispness on the back end—perfect for the upcoming spring days. The
Orange County IPA (7.1% ABV), meanwhile, is citrus heaven! Using plenty of California-grown oranges you'll get your daily requirement of Vitamin C and hops! Pair this with a Healthy sandwich or turkey burger. And my pick for the best-named beer in OC is the Nuclear Chi Chi Session IPA (4.5% ABV). Mmmmm... Chi Chi ... but I digress: Session IPA's have all the hoppiness without all the alkie, so you may enjoy more than one.  A homage to the iconic San Clemente sarcophaGus, its full-bodied flavor will tickle your tongue #chichischrist!

While canned craft beer is nothing new to to the industry, Left Coast made sure they got it right with Hop Juice Triple IPA. I suggest drinking this right from the can—fresh, smooth and oh so hoppy. It'll get you at the end, though, so beware!. Cans are available at Hi Times. Mr Kegs and Total Wine to name a few. Left Coast is the Best Coast!

Left Coast Brewing, 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente, (949) 276-2699; www.leftcoastbrewing.com

Left Coast Brewery
1245 Puerta Del Sol
San Clemente, CA 92673

949-218-3967

www.leftcoastbrewing.com

