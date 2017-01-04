Learn What It's Like to be a Caged Chicken at Veggie Grill in Irvine

EXPAND Caged in Courtesy of Animal Place

Ever want to know what it feels like to be a chicken?

California’s oldest and largest sanctuary for farmed animals invites you to experience what life is like for caged hens at Veggie Grill in Irvine today and tomorrow.

Animal Place has erected a metal cage inside the restaurant to show human inhabitants about how much room they would have were they and the container the size of chickens and poultry cages.

Such cages hold 95 percent of the about 18 million hens on California egg farms, according to Animal Place.

“Chickens are social animals with rich emotional lives and distinct personalities, just like the cats and dogs we cherish as companion animals,” says Roxy Kushner, the nonprofit’s outreach coordinator. “By adopting an animal-friendly diet, people can avoid supporting an abusive industry mistreating and exploiting hens.”

Animal Place, which operates a 600-acre sanctuary in Grass Valley and a 60-acre animal shelter in Vacaville, has rescued more than 20,000 hens from egg farms throughout California.

Besides taking the “brave the cage” challenge, Veggie Grill visitors can sample vegan treats meant to take the chicken and the egg out of their diets.

Check it out today and Thursday at the restaurant, 4231 Campus Dr., Irvine (and across the street from UC Irvine).

Click here for more information about “brave the cage.”

