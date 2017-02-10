Last Minute OC Valentine's Day Ideas

Desserts are always the answer Anne Marie Panoringan

You want romantic? We found romantic in a few shapes and sizes. A pretty sweet variety of options, actually. Or you can hope that floral delivery gets there intact. It's your choice.





Have a heart with your mocha Photo courtesy The Lost Bean

Share the Love at The Lost Bean - Tustin

Here's something different— customers are invited to write down names of individuals they want to celebrate for Valentine's Day. The love notes are hung in the shop (they've got paper and foam hearts if you aren't packing stationery). You can literally see the love all over the coffeehouse. Use your best penmanship to scrawl your sweetheart's name, and surprise them by pointing it out over a mocha. 13011 Newport Avenue, (714) 544-2584; www.thelostbean.com.

EXPAND Piece of my heart Photo courtesy Moulin

February dessert special at Moulin Bistro - Newport Beach and Laguna Beach

Moulin's pastry chefs are working overtime all month long to present St. Valentin, a dessert meant to be shared with your special someone. Featuring fresh blackberries and strawberries plus pate a choux atop puff pastry, the center includes a duo of pastries with berry glaze and caramelized sugar. And the finished product is lovingly heart-shaped. Wait, is that like dessert inception? Go find out this weekend, next week or any other time before March 1st. www.moulinbistro.com for store information.

Sweets for your sweetie Photo courtesy B. toffee

Sweets & Treats pop-up at B. toffee - Irvine

We received a text from recent On the Line subject Betsy Thagard. She's collaborating with florist Elegant by Design and balloon vendor BalloonZilla next Monday and Tuesday for all your last-minute Valentine needs. Swing by her new HQ to create the perfect combination, with prices starting at $10. They'll be around Monday from 9-5 p.m. and Tuesday from 8-3 p.m. If you work anywhere near John Wayne Airport, lunch hour should include a visit. 17975 Skypark Circle, Suite G (facing the intersection of Main & Executive); (949) 722-9001.

EXPAND The way to their heart Photo courtesy Fleming's Prime Steakhouse

A not-just-Valentine's Day menu at Fleming's - Newport Beach

Served through February 19th (because showing your love shouldn't be restricted to one day), go the surf and turf route with their three-course prix fixe menu. Choose between New Zealand Ora King salmon or Australian lobster tail, then let the kitchen know how you prefer your accompanying 8-ounce filet mignon. Dinner includes a seafood amuse bouche, plus the Fleming's house salad or modern Caesar. Prices range from $89-$99 before tax and gratuity, based on your seafood choice. Raspberry white chocolate bread pudding can be added for $9.95. Book a reservation for guaranteed seating. 455 Newport Center Drive, (949) 720-9633; www.flemingssteakhouse.com.

Cook as good as the French Photo courtesy Bistro Papillote