La Tarte Cerise Cherry Sour at Hoparazzi Brewing Company, Our Beer of the Week!

The City of #AleAHeim is home to 14 breweries, and yes: more are on the way, from large production facilities to mom-and-pop brewhouses. Hoparazzi Brewing Company is one of the smaller breweries but their list of suds rivals anyone in town. Tangy sours, rich porters and stouts, and light but flavorful Kolsch's are but a few of an outstanding roster of carefully crafted beers.

Hoparazzi is located on that stretch of La Palma Avenue toward Anaheim Hills that's becoming known as Brewery Road, a beer-lovers mecca of hops and malts. The tasting room is very comfortable, with big-screen TV's to watch sports and a very beautiful bar made from wood reclaimed from a bowling alley. The super-friendly Lisa is the owner, but she only opens on Friday, Saturday and Sunday right now—plan accordingly.

Yasgur's Farm Saison/Farmhouse (6.8% ABV) is Delicious! A solid, traditional Saison, with a fruity, light, clean finish, it's a nice ale to enjoy with a slice of pizza (Out of the Park Pizza delivers to the brewery). Win. Win!

Meathook's Java Jive American Stout w/ Puerto Rican coffee (7.8% ABV) is named after head brewer Steve's friend, Meathook, who visited Puerto Rico and fell in love with a mild roast coffee that he gave to Steve—you know the rest. The stout alone is amazing, the chocolate not too sweet, and the results are toasty and super rich. Add the coffee, and it's a party!

Don't get thrown off by Hoparazzi's name: they specialize in sours. Not a fan of sours? Try La Tarte Cherise Cherry Sour (5.5% ABV)—TaTaTANGY! You'll find taste buds you didn't know existed! Cherry forward! Most people don't like sours because they're not done right, but Steve and Lisa knows sours #respect

Hoparazzi Brewing Company, 2910 E. La Palma Ave., Ste. D, Anaheim, (714) 204-0655; www.hoparazzibrewing.com

