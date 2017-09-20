Eat This Now: Mamey Ice Cream at La Flor de Michoacán

Sometime next month, I’m going to appear on What’s Good in Your Hood, a food show produced by Mitú, the Latino Buzzfeed. They approached me to talk about what people usually approach me to talk about: food, gentrification and SanTana. But I was pleasantly surprised at their restaurant of choice for the setting: La Flor de Michoacán, my favorite ice cream shop in la naranja. Mitú found out about the place gracias to my 2013 review, and I got to meet the owners, who said my review has brought the business ever since—BOOM.

I’m not going to give any spoilers here, but I will reveal my nieve of choice: mamey, the most underrated fruit not named soursop. You only see it prepared two ways in Southern California: as a drink (agua fresca or licuado—smoothie), or as ice cream. They have both at La Flor de Michoacán, but it’s best as ice cream: sweet like custard, pink like a Hello Kitty character, all muy muy. Check me out on What’s Good in Your Hood, then hit up La Flor, fam.??

ANNNNND...here's the video!

La Flor de Michoacán, 1750 S. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 664-0701

