menu

Eat This Now: Mamey Ice Cream at La Flor de Michoacán

Eat This Now: Hong Kong-Style Egg Puff at Sweet Origin


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Eat This Now: Mamey Ice Cream at La Flor de Michoacán

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at 8:20 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Eat This Now: Mamey Ice Cream at La Flor de MichoacánEXPAND
A A

Sometime next month, I’m going to appear on What’s Good in Your Hood, a food show produced by Mitú, the Latino Buzzfeed. They approached me to talk about what people usually approach me to talk about: food, gentrification and SanTana. But I was pleasantly surprised at their restaurant of choice for the setting: La Flor de Michoacán, my favorite ice cream shop in la naranja. Mitú found out about the place gracias to my 2013 review, and I got to meet the owners, who said my review has brought the business ever since—BOOM.

I’m not going to give any spoilers here, but I will reveal my nieve of choice: mamey, the most underrated fruit not named soursop. You only see it prepared two ways in Southern California: as a drink (agua fresca or licuado—smoothie), or as ice cream. They have both at La Flor de Michoacán, but it’s best as ice cream: sweet like custard, pink like a Hello Kitty character, all muy muy. Check me out on What’s Good in Your Hood, then hit up La Flor, fam.??

ANNNNND...here's the video!

La Flor de Michoacán, 1750 S. Main St., Santa Ana, (714) 664-0701

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >