Eat This Now: Jasmine Milk Tea Milk Bun at Afters
|
Photo by Jacky Linares
So you've been to Afters, tried every possible iteration of its milky bun and all the other awesome specials Andy Nguyen and company concoct just for the hell of it. But which is the best flavor to smush into your donut? I go with the Jasmine Milk Tea. A pleasant lavender color, it isn't overbearing with its sweetness level—it's subtle, so makes the guilty pleasure of eating ice cream into just a plain pleasure. Even my diabetic mother can't resist this donut-ice cream marriage. Not that she, (or anyone) should.
Find your nearest Afters at www.aftersicecream.com
Related Location
13662 Newport Ave.
Tustin, CA 92780
