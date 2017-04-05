Eat This Now: Jasmine Milk Tea Milk Bun at Afters

menu

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 7:34 a.m.
By Jacqueline Linares
Eat This Now: Jasmine Milk Tea Milk Bun at AftersEXPAND
Photo by Jacky Linares
So you've been to Afters, tried every possible iteration of its milky bun and all the other awesome specials Andy Nguyen and company concoct just for the hell of it. But which is the best flavor to smush into your donut? I go with the  Jasmine Milk Tea. A pleasant lavender color, it isn't overbearing with its sweetness level—it's subtle, so makes the guilty pleasure of eating ice cream into just a plain pleasure. Even my diabetic mother can't resist this donut-ice cream marriage. Not that she, (or anyone) should.

Find your nearest Afters at www.aftersicecream.com

AFTERS Handcrafted Ice Cream
More Info
More Info

13662 Newport Ave.
Tustin, CA 92780

www.aftersicecream.com

