Anne Marie's Top 5 Bars and Restaurants of 2017!

Welcome to our annual Top 5 countdown, where our SAFII writers tell you what impressed them over the past year! Here, Anne Marie tells you what impressed her most this year – drink and eat up!

While I spend the year searching for and reporting on what's new, some of my favorite joints have been around a bit longer. Each place feeds a different need— whether it's entertaining a friend or cheering myself up. More often than not, I've interviewed the chef or the bartender. What makes the difference to me is learning what makes them tick, then seeing their passion reflected in what I consume. Here are 10 who possess the drive to take them straight to the top (in no particular order).

Anne Marie's Top Five Bars of 2017



It's lit Brian Feinzimer

The Blind Rabbit - Anaheim

Assuming you know how to make a reservation and where to find it inside Packing House, the crew here is one cohesive family. Dedicated seating for every customer means you're not standing around. And while I can order whatever I'm in the mood for, the best options come from The Blind Rabbit's menu. Or, in the off-menu case, you gotta Wait for It (Trust me, it's worth the wait). After dinner or before the main event, it's up to you. I prefer spending all our allotted time here, because that mac dish is the stuff dreams are made of. Let them show you how cocktails are done. 440 S Anaheim Blvd, Ste 104; www.theblindrabbit.com.

Needs no introduction Photo courtesy Ravin Buzzell

YNK - Irvine

I didn't think I'd see the day where one of the best bars in OC was inside of a Marriott in Irvine. Of course, it isn't just any bar. It's a cozy room just beyond their lobby bar, where until about a week ago, you'd find the one man show known as Ravin Buzzell putting together something unexpected. Every so often, YNK would change its theme to another region of the world. Drink options, music, even the decor would be updated to match the location. Browse older recipes in his hand-scrawled journal for ideas, or let him get crafty. He was the best thing to happen to Irvine's beverage scene in 2017. How long would it remain this way? And exactly how late did he stay open? As Ravin would remind me, "You Never Know . . . ." 18000 Von Karman Ave, (949) 729-6900; www.ynk-irvine.com.

Where there's smoke Anne Marie Panoringan

Pacific Hideaway - Huntington Beach

When Kimpton Group took over Shorebreak Hotel, I knew the property would get an overdue makeover in its dining room. Casey's comprehensive bar program plays off of Chef JT's menu, offering a little something for anyone thirsty. His twist on classics (as well as one controversial, yet award-winning Dazed and Confused) pleases Surf City's locals and visitors alike. My hideaway is beside one of their fire pits, boozy Captain Barbossa in hand. 500 Pacific Coast Highway, (714) 965-4448; www.pacifichideawayhb.com.

EXPAND Put a flower on it Cynthia Rebolledo

The Recess Room - Fountain Valley

Recess Room's backstory may be about childhood friends, but its name certainly fits the vibe. With both an ambitious menu and bar program, this team isn't afraid to shake things up. They cover the gamut in beverage selection: dessert cocktails, hot coffee-esque ones and some winter-themed beauts. Most have a pop culture theme to get customers to crack a grin. Creative without being pretentious, this is the kind of place where I'd want to celebrate a birthday. 18380 Brookhurst St, (714) 377-0398; www.therecessroom.com.

Thunderjack Anne Marie Panoringan

The Snug Bar - Newport Beach

As Cannery's upstairs bar maintains a boisterous crowd, the scene downstairs at their secondary watering hole is more relaxed. The fact that they built an additional bar in existing dining space shows how much elbow room there is to spare for an updated selection of standards. We've visited when Mike West was behind the bar top, and it's ideal for an after-dinner drink. Or a before dinner drink. Heck, order something from Chef Philip and stay for dinner. Pictured is Thunderjack: Nitro charged on draught, Jack Daniels, Madagascar vanilla and Thunderking cold brew. 3010 Lafayette Rd, (949) 566-0060; www.cannerynewport.com.

Anne Marie's Top Five Restaurants of 2017



Spam-a-lot Anne Marie Panoringan

Glee Donuts & Burgers - Anaheim and Fountain Valley

I wasn't quite sure what to expect the first time I stepped foot inside Glee. Yes, there are doughnuts. But how many places pull off two very different tastes without a hitch? These guys hit both the sweet and salty spots. Most will head in for a sugary fix. Yet I know better, and end up spending much longer than I probably should there. Start with one of their many meat-n-bun creations. Stay for homemade Dole Whip (Do the Horchata flavor if they've got it!). Splurge on a few pastries to-go. Factor in their brekkie burritos, and I can eat here morning, noon and night. Glee has two locations: 9475 Heil Ave, Fountain Valley, (714) 531-0288 and 3024 W Ball Rd, Anaheim, (714) 816-5777; www.gleednb.com.

Circle of life Brian Feinzimer

Lido Bottle Works - Newport Beach

For as fun and fancy-free as Chef Joel Harrington is, his cuisine is seriously thoughtful. Very few can plate with that kind of attention to detail; even fewer will put together ingredients that harmonize like an acapella group. A basic gem salad is upgraded with ricotta salata and polenta croutons, making it just as worthy of ordering as the hearty carbonara. LBW's dining room is my preferred spot in Lido Marina Village for its chill vibe and agreeable drink selection, but this locavore menu is what I keep returning for. 3408 Via Oporto, Ste 103, (949) 529-2784; www.lidobottleworks.com.

Good morning Dustin Ames

Outpost Kitchen - Costa Mesa

Of course there was a brekkie place that made an impression on me. While it had been on my radar for a while, I had not dined at Outpost enough to make an informed decision until now. When in doubt, Chef Matthew's varying salmon dishes at brekkie and lunch are solid. Although if you take a chance on the Mongrel (Chef's Choice), he won't steer you wrong. Hooray to brekkie being offered all day! 1792 Monrovia Ave, Costa Mesa, (949) 873-5123; www.outpostkitchen.com.

Pirozzi - Corona del Mar

Although I loved eating at Alessandro's newer spot, Salerno, Pirozzi is where I keep going back to. His dining room is near impossible to navigate, yet staff flow through the space like water. I usually start with either Nonna's soup or the Butternut Squash Ravioli. Veal or pasta? Pizza or seafood? Yes to all of them. And on the off-chance chef is not at one of his other sites, he'll periodically work the room, greeting all guests like family. Being consistently delicious means never having to think twice about going here. 2929 E Coast Hwy, (949) 675-2932; www.pirozzicdm.com.

Definitely deceptively delicious Anne Marie Panoringan

The Water Brewery (#2) - Costa Mesa

If chicken pho is my remedy for a cold, then Water Brewery's menu is my go-to for everything else. My meals here are either gluten-free, vegan or paleo (because sometimes I really want that duck egg). If I'm feeling extra hellish, I also order off the Elixir Bar menu. Stocking up on their AQUAE Minteral or A.M.O.R.E water is an added bonus. Just please don't get rid of the Banh Mi Tacos! 1125 Victoria St, Ste A, (714) 499-9977; www.thewaterbrewery.com.