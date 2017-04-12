Eat This Now: Boysenberry Pizza At Knott's Berry Farm

Purple reign Anne Marie Panoringan

It's Boysenberry Festival time again at Knott's Berry Farm, and they're wowing everyone again with special concoctions. Infuse 'em in our beer, create a Fun Bun the size of our head, or glaze chicken wings with a beautiful purple—Disney ain't got nothing on Snoopy and the gang.

Coming up with new and creative ways to serve boysenberry may seem like a challenge. Yet their loyal kitchen crew manages to pull through every spring. Consider the Boysenberry Pizza— an unusual combination of meat and sweet. Arugula and goat cheese aren't ingredients we normally gravitate towards when building a tasty slice, but we don't mind! At least their crust properly holds up, and the savory and sugary works better than anyone might expect. Indulge in all the berry goodness that put America's theme park on the map. Boysenberry fry bread, anyone?

Knott's Berry Farm's Boysenberry Festival runs from April 1-23. 8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, (714) 220-5200; www.knotts.com.