Irvine's TRADE Food Hall's Rollout Continues With Dessert, Seafood and Dos Chinos

EXPAND An OC classic: Stoner fries with avocado Photo courtesy Hop Phan/Dos Chinos

What happens when there's a new food hall in relatively close proximity to us? In this case, we manage to dine there multiple times in one week (five visits in four days, but who's counting?). As more restaurants slowly roll out to soft opening status at TRADE, we're right there to check 'em out. Our next round of statuses gives us a luxe lonchera favorite, plus a couple of newbies. First up, Portside!

See food? Not for long. Anne Marie Panoringan

Portside Fish Co.

With both a limited menu and limited operating hours for the time being, stop by at lunch to guarantee a taste from this fishery. Offering seafood entrees and fried veggie sides, Portside is a welcome complement to previously mentioned tenants Krisp and Two Birds. As much as we love fish and chips, our favorite bites so far were Chef Fernando's fish and shrimp tacos. Honorable mentions go to both the crispy broccoli with smoked cheddar, plus Brussels sprouts we couldn't put down. Sauce fans will appreciate Portside's trio of choices: tartar, jalapeno crema and mango habanero.

Sugar rush, party of one Anne Marie Panoringan

Sweet Combforts

After debuting at Coachella, Anne Marie Damaso and Geoffrey Manila's first official shift was on Wednesday. We were first in line Thursday afternoon for one of their custom waffles. Pictured is their Bam Bam: white chocolate, Fruity Pebbles and cheesecake bites. Additional tastes included a Churro Crunch (cinnamon sugar, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and white chocolate), Ya Mom's (Mother's Circus Animal Cookie spread, Mother's Circus Animal Cookies and almonds) and Cookies & Dreams (Oreo cookie butter, Oreos and white chocolate). Packing all that flavor in a handheld dessert is the key to success at Sweet Combforts. We could barely finish half, yet it still tasted delicious later in the day. Note: You may want to bring cash, as their card system wasn't working initially.

Dos tacos Anne Marie Panoringan

Dos Chinos

In case you aren't familiar with Hop Phan and Viet Tran's notoriously delicious meals, let us educate you. Start off by selecting one of their meats— we're fans of the Garden Grove BBQ Beef and Oahu Shrimp. Then pick your style (a Papas Fritas con Carne or Rice Bowl are Instagram-worthy). Thirsty? We're digging the fresh lemonade with cucumber or strawberry add-in. Want a fried egg or avocado? Go for it! While diners can still find them on the road and at 4th Street Market, Dos Chinos makes for an excellent addition to TRADE.

Three more restaurants are left to open at TRADE Food Hall. We'll be ready and waiting. In the meantime, read more about TRADE at www.tradefoodhall.com.

