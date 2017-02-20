Iconic Double IPA at Lopez & Lefty's Sports Cantina, Our Beer of the Week!

EXPAND Iconic Double IPA by Hangar 24 Brewery at Lopez&Lefty's Sports Cantina in Anaheim CA the Butcher

Opening Day is a little more than a month away, but it's never too early to start your personal spring training for the upcoming Halos 2017 baseball season. A great place to start is at Lopez & Lefty's Sports Cantina, located less than a mile away from Angels Stadium. It's the quintessential sports pub featuring great grub and tasty craft brews to enjoy before you head down to the Big A.

The menu much to offer—wings, tacos, sliders, burritos, fajitas, salads, sandwiches and some of the best burgers in town! Food and drink specials happen Monday through Thursday, there's Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. And there's plenty of room at Lopez & Lefty's—you can chill inside or enjoy the outside patio, if it ever stops raining...HA!

Here's a few hoppy suds to quaff down before you head over to the ballpark:

*Angel City IPA (6.1% ABV): A solid IPA from Angel City Brewery, not bitter, slightly tropical, very enjoyable. This IPA will pair perfectly with one of the delicious burgers on the menu—it has a nice balance and won't overpower the juicy flavors of the burger.

*Far Out IPA (7% ABV) from our friends at Bottlegger's Brewery in Fullerton: Very smooth with both hops and malts in the flavor profile. You get the malt at the back end which is sweet, not bitter. Enjoy some hot wings with this excellent IPA.

*Iconic Double IPA (9% ABV) from Hangar 24 Brewery: Dank you very much! Hoppy with a touch of citrus to take the edge off. Rich in flavor, a very good Double IPA that pairs well with some carnitas tacos on $1 Taco Tuesday!

Let's all meet at Lopez & Lefty's before the game and here's hoping the Angels stay competitive at least until the All Star Break! But Trout, bruh!

Lopez & Lefty's Sports Cantina, 1759 S. Claudia Way, Anaheim, (714) 300-0000; www.lopezandleftys.com

