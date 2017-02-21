Hundreds Turn Out for Anaheim White House Fundraiser to Help Out Bruno Serato and Staff

EXPAND Chef Bruno receiving a check donation Cynthia Rebolledo

After reporting on the fire that caused “extensive damage” to the beloved Anaheim White House restaurant, our Mexican-and-Chief declared, “The man who has given so much to so many is going to need all the help he can get.” Thankfully, that's what's been happening, as fans and friends have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars online. And yesterday, the nonprofit Golden Rule Charity sponsored a fundraiser gathering chefs, restaurateurs and guests in solidarity at the Highway 39 event center to help Chef Bruno Serato and his staff.

EXPAND Anaheim firefighters Cynthia Rebolledo

According to the fundraisers Eventbrite page, it was a sold-out night, in which 100% of the proceeds went to Caterina’s Club (his non-profit to feed Anaheim's motel children and other needy kids) and White House employees. It was a fabulous night, with attendees bidding on donated silent auctions as well as a live auction that resulted in the winners receiving a private dinner at Chef Serato’s home.

Serato stood on stage before his fellow service industry friends, family and guests, reflecting to the night he received the phone call, “I thought it was a joke when they told me the restaurant was on fire,” said Serato. “Driving to the restaurant I was still telling myself it was a joke — until I pulled up and saw the restaurant in flames.”

Despite the damage caused night, Serato still managed to show his gratitude to each individual firefighter called to the scene, thanking them one by one.

(And a quick aside, to a certain couple that lost their sense of purpose of the event: We’d think that as patrons, you would do anything in your power to show support for Chef Bruno and his employees, even if that means talking to a reporter from this infernal rag to give your words of encouragement so the world could read them. Instead, you chose to be arrogant and rude. Sad!)

EXPAND Chef Bruno and his Anaheim White House staff Cynthia Rebolledo

The purpose of us rallying together is to help the White House staff members find temporary work, gather more donations and ease the recovery process during this difficult time. For those looking to support the Anaheim White House family, click here to donate to the Anaheim White House’s official GOFUNDME account. DO IT DO IT DO IT!!!

