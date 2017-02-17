menu

Homicidal Maniac Stout at Dos Desperados Brewery, Our Drink of the Week!

Homicidal Maniac Stout at Dos Desperados Brewery, Our Drink of the Week!

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 5:47 a.m.
By Matt Coker
That's the Homicidal Maniac on the right.
That's the Homicidal Maniac on the right.
Dos Desperados
After you walk into an unfamiliar tap room with a Latino guy behind the bar filling pint glasses and, as it just so happens at the hour of this visit, Latino folks filling seats, it’s a welcome sight seeing a poster on the wall proclaiming, “I Want You, Gringo!”

However, it’s not directed at this particular Dos Desperados Brewery customer, it’s a recreation of Pancho Villa’s recruitment poster for soldiers of fortune to join him in the Mexican Revolution. My welcome at this joint that appears to have spilled out of a spaghetti western set came instead from a Homicidal Maniac. That’s the name of a seasonal American Double/Imperial Stout brewed right there in San Marcos.

The black beer with a beige head, along with its menacing name, put your taste buds on high alert for a sneak assault. But the flavor—an expertly crafted mix of coffee, licorice and roasted chocolate with a hint of caramel—is much more subtle, pleasing and ultimately refreshing than advertised.

Dos Desperados Brewery, 1241 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos; www.dosdesperadosbrew.com.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

