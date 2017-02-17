Homicidal Maniac Stout at Dos Desperados Brewery, Our Drink of the Week!

That's the Homicidal Maniac on the right. Dos Desperados

After you walk into an unfamiliar tap room with a Latino guy behind the bar filling pint glasses and, as it just so happens at the hour of this visit, Latino folks filling seats, it’s a welcome sight seeing a poster on the wall proclaiming, “I Want You, Gringo!”

However, it’s not directed at this particular Dos Desperados Brewery customer, it’s a recreation of Pancho Villa’s recruitment poster for soldiers of fortune to join him in the Mexican Revolution. My welcome at this joint that appears to have spilled out of a spaghetti western set came instead from a Homicidal Maniac. That’s the name of a seasonal American Double/Imperial Stout brewed right there in San Marcos.

The black beer with a beige head, along with its menacing name, put your taste buds on high alert for a sneak assault. But the flavor—an expertly crafted mix of coffee, licorice and roasted chocolate with a hint of caramel—is much more subtle, pleasing and ultimately refreshing than advertised.

Dos Desperados Brewery, 1241 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos; www.dosdesperadosbrew.com.

