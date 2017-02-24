menu


Hell Blossom at Habana, Our Drink of the Week!

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 7:06 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Okay, this ain't the greatest of shots—even for me...
Okay, this ain't the greatest of shots—even for me...
Photo by the Mexican
Time was when Weeklings would haunt Habana and its epic sangria and Cuban-Spanish appetizers. But we moved our Costa Mesa offices long ago, and...other things happened. But it was great to stop by the other day and see little has changed except better cocktails.

Habana always had its game on, but they've upped it with forays into pisco, cachaça, and other spirits. And then there's the perfectly named Hell Blossom. It starts like a Squirt: cucumber, lemon, pineapple, and muddled cilantro will make any cocktail taste that way. But shortly after comes the slight burn of an ancho chile liqueur, then the smokiness of mezcal. The kicker: a chile salt rim that's actually spicy and seems inspired by those Mexican spicy candies that drive gabachos insane. It's awesome to see you continue to kick ass, Habana—may Weeklings haunt you more regularly sooner rather than later.

2930 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, (714) 556-0176; www.habanacostamesa.com

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

