OC Grub Guide - 6/29-7/5: Farmstand, Freedom Toast and Phantom Ales!

Help Kickstart Electric City Butcher's Expansion


    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 7:25 a.m.
By Anne Marie Panoringan
Farm Lot 59
A A

We surprised ourselves with the amount of fun in store for us the next seven days. It's all too cool for school, between fro-yo, fancy toast, oysters, beer and fresh produce. Duck out from the heat and enjoy a few of these treats. See you again after the 4th!

Ways & Means

Ways & Means Gets Happy with Their Hours - Huntington Beach
 Who has one of the longest happy hours in OC? Clocking in at four hours (2-6 p.m. weekdays), saddle up to Pacific City's seafood house for good times at the bar. A half-pound of wings or a duo of shrimp and fish tacos— both for five bucks! Custom cocktails featuring Fords Gin or Evan Williams Straight Bonded Bourbon— also a fiver! Oh, and that's just a partial list. Get all the details here and save us a seat. 21022 Pacific Coast Hwy, (714) 960-4300; www.wmoysters.com.

Yogurtland

Summertime Flavors at Yogurtland - Everywhere!
Home Grown Watermelon Sorbet. Larger than Life Mud Pie. Picnic Favorite Apricot Mango Tart. Sweet n' Smooth Peaches and Cream Gelato. Sun Kissed Strawberry Shortcake. What do these all have in common? They're the featured flavors of summer at your local Yogurtland! Now available through August 6, we are loving the gelato and sorbet options. Scoop up one of their collectible red watermelon or mud pie spoons, and be sure to top with some new gummi butterflies. Releasing new options every couple of weeks, the next round will include Mud Pie on July 3rd, followed by Apricot Mango Tart on July 17. Stay cool, people! www.yogurt-land.com.

Farm Lot 59

Farmstand 59 Soft Opening - Long Beach
Our friends in the LBC have something special going on this Saturday. Check out the organically sourced produce from Mt. Moriah Farms, Bernard Ranch Farms, Tamai Family Farms and others from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. over in front of Farm Lot 59. We're talking eggs, herbs, honey and even prepared foods from Working Class Kitchen for sale. Stock up on seasonal veggies and help support local. 2714 California Ave; www.farmlot59.org.

Project Juice Serves Up Freedom Toast - Laguna Beach
Just in time for the patriotic holiday, the colorful folks at Project Juice are doing something 'Murica-appropriate. Coconut, strawberries and blueberries descend upon gluten-free toast with bee pollen, almond "cream cheese" and something called Blue Majik (think spirulina). Available from Friday through the 4th, this snack will run you $4.95. Laguna's holiday hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., if you're wondering. 1110 S Pacific Coast Hwy, (949) 484-0239; www.projectjuice.com.

Phantom Ale's Cranberry and Pomegranate MeadEXPAND
Phantom Ale's Cranberry and Pomegranate Mead
the Butcher

Patriotic Paint & Libate at Phantom Ales - Anaheim
Apparently, lots of folks have Monday off (present company not included, dang it!). If hitting the road isn't on your agenda, but drinking beer is, we've got an idea for you. Head to Phantom Ales for a little coloring. You won't find it advertised on their social media page, but it is on this Eventbrite page. The painting party starts at 5 o' clock with specials on beer and food options for your hangry belly. Chuckle at everyone stuck in traffic while you unleash your inner Pollock. 1211 N Brisas St, (714) 225-3206; www.phantomales.com.

Well-versed on all things produce.EXPAND
Well-versed on all things produce.
Courtesy Cathy Thomas; photo by Anne Watson.

Worth it: Summer Cooking Class at The RANCH - Anaheim
While we don't normally promote things out of our price range, spending an afternoon with Chef Michael Rossi and Cathy Thomas in the kitchen is something the most fanatical of food fans would appreciate. So if you're willing to drop a lot of coin on a five-course lunch with wine pairings (and prepared right in front of you), then by all means, pull out that credit card for $450. Block Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Classes are held on the 6th floor of their Private Dining & Events Center. Expect luxuries like Nantucket Bay Scallop Ceviche, Baja Striped Bass, BBQ Pork Loin and a surprise duo of desserts. Call Victoria Gonzalez to reserve your seat at (714) 817-4201. 1025 E Ball Rd, (714) 817-4200; www.theranch.com.

Anne Marie Panoringan
A contributing writer for OC Weekly, Anne Marie freelances for multiple online and print publications, and guest judges for culinary competitions. A Bay Area transplant, she graduated with a degree in Hospitality Management from Cal Poly Pomona. On Instagram and Pinterest as brekkiefan, and Snapchat as brekkie_fan.
Use Current Location

