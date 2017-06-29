OC Grub Guide - 6/29-7/5: Farmstand, Freedom Toast and Phantom Ales!

Made you look Farm Lot 59

We surprised ourselves with the amount of fun in store for us the next seven days. It's all too cool for school, between fro-yo, fancy toast, oysters, beer and fresh produce. Duck out from the heat and enjoy a few of these treats. See you again after the 4th!

One of everything, please. Ways & Means

Ways & Means Gets Happy with Their Hours - Huntington Beach

Who has one of the longest happy hours in OC? Clocking in at four hours (2-6 p.m. weekdays), saddle up to Pacific City's seafood house for good times at the bar. A half-pound of wings or a duo of shrimp and fish tacos— both for five bucks! Custom cocktails featuring Fords Gin or Evan Williams Straight Bonded Bourbon— also a fiver! Oh, and that's just a partial list. Get all the details here and save us a seat. 21022 Pacific Coast Hwy, (714) 960-4300; www.wmoysters.com.

Want. Need. Yogurtland

Summertime Flavors at Yogurtland - Everywhere!

Home Grown Watermelon Sorbet. Larger than Life Mud Pie. Picnic Favorite Apricot Mango Tart. Sweet n' Smooth Peaches and Cream Gelato. Sun Kissed Strawberry Shortcake. What do these all have in common? They're the featured flavors of summer at your local Yogurtland! Now available through August 6, we are loving the gelato and sorbet options. Scoop up one of their collectible red watermelon or mud pie spoons, and be sure to top with some new gummi butterflies. Releasing new options every couple of weeks, the next round will include Mud Pie on July 3rd, followed by Apricot Mango Tart on July 17. Stay cool, people! www.yogurt-land.com.

Farmstand 59 Soft Opening - Long Beach

Our friends in the LBC have something special going on this Saturday. Check out the organically sourced produce from Mt. Moriah Farms, Bernard Ranch Farms, Tamai Family Farms and others from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. over in front of Farm Lot 59. We're talking eggs, herbs, honey and even prepared foods from Working Class Kitchen for sale. Stock up on seasonal veggies and help support local. 2714 California Ave; www.farmlot59.org.

Red, White and Beautiful Project Juice

Project Juice Serves Up Freedom Toast - Laguna Beach

Just in time for the patriotic holiday, the colorful folks at Project Juice are doing something 'Murica-appropriate. Coconut, strawberries and blueberries descend upon gluten-free toast with bee pollen, almond "cream cheese" and something called Blue Majik (think spirulina). Available from Friday through the 4th, this snack will run you $4.95. Laguna's holiday hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., if you're wondering. 1110 S Pacific Coast Hwy, (949) 484-0239; www.projectjuice.com.

EXPAND Phantom Ale's Cranberry and Pomegranate Mead the Butcher

Patriotic Paint & Libate at Phantom Ales - Anaheim

Apparently, lots of folks have Monday off (present company not included, dang it!). If hitting the road isn't on your agenda, but drinking beer is, we've got an idea for you. Head to Phantom Ales for a little coloring. You won't find it advertised on their social media page, but it is on this Eventbrite page. The painting party starts at 5 o' clock with specials on beer and food options for your hangry belly. Chuckle at everyone stuck in traffic while you unleash your inner Pollock. 1211 N Brisas St, (714) 225-3206; www.phantomales.com.

