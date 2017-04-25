menu

Habana Introduces New Cuban-Inspired Brunch in Costa Mesa As They Prep for Irvine Launch

Grub Guide 4/20-4/26: Bruno, Brews And Buffalo Wings


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Habana Introduces New Cuban-Inspired Brunch in Costa Mesa As They Prep for Irvine Launch

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 7:48 a.m.
By Cynthia Rebolledo
Bout that brunch lyfeEXPAND
Bout that brunch lyfe
Cynthia Rebolledo
A A

Open now for 22 years (!), Habana in Costa Mesa just got a new executive chef in Alex Moreno, who’s bringing on bold seasonal Cuban cuisine. Chef Moreno comes to Habana from Border Grill in Los Angeles, and has worked as chef de cuisine at Tres Agaves in San Francisco. Soon he’ll be leading the kitchen at Habana’s new location at the Irvine Spectrum but until then, get a taste of his Havana flavors at the mothership’s new Cuban-inspired brunch.

Brunch done right!EXPAND
Brunch done right!
Cynthia Rebolledo

Related Stories

The new menu makes you rethink buffets with its lavish spread of fresh seafood, succulent slow roasted lechon, ropa vieja, and classic paella Cubana with seafood in every bite (only available on special occasions).

Give us all the iberico chorizoEXPAND
Give us all the iberico chorizo
Cynthia Rebolledo

Start strategically building your plate with a made-to-order omelette, bocaditos (stuffed crescent-shaped breakfast pastry rolls) and tasty sides like potato plantain gratin and Iberico chorizo. Enjoy bites of nutty manchego cheese and a curated selection of cured meats like jamon serrano, spicy Spanish chorizo and salami served with sweet quince paste. Make sure to leave room for an assortment of confections to balance out the savory — you can’t go wrong with plantain maduros and waffles.

Many of the offerings play as a great representation of the soulful dishes Chef Moreno will offer at the new Habana. For now, relish the brunch lyfe in Habana’s refreshing patio with guajira tunes of Guillermo Portables. And raise a mojito to Habana continuing to up its game after all these years...

Habana, 2930 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, (714) 556-0176; habanacostamesa.com

Cynthia Rebolledo
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Habana
More Info
More Info

2930 Bristol St.
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

714-556-0176

www.thelab.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >