Hot and Spicy: Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken Now Open in Long Beach

The bright yellow door only appeared in the entrance of the former Sketchers store a few months ago, but you’d swear Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken was already a Long Beach institution.

Plastic gingham tablecloths and branded roadhouse-style signs started greeting customers at the Tennessee-bred chain two weeks ago, filling a much-needed gap in the city’s fried chicken scene, which currently consists of mostly fast food (like Popeye’s), a little Southern sit-down (Roscoes!) and one place that unabashedly buys fast food and re-sells it at a profit as part of its own dishes (#Popeyesgate).

Long Beach marks the 24th outpost of the rapidly expanding “hot and spicy” fried chicken brand, which landed in L.A. with its much-hyped first West Coast franchise in 2016 (back then, there were only 14 Gus’s). The restaurant serves fried birds coated in a proprietary cayenne-steeped batter, one that knows no predecessors and differs pretty widely from the face-burning Nashville hot varieties you’ll find at Instagram-famous places like Howlin Ray’s and Hot Chicks.