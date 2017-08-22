Fundraising Dinner for The Tom Leykis Show THIS FRIDAY Somewhere in OC!

EXPAND Bartz BBQ: Best brisket in SoCal, and brought to mainstream attention by Leykis. Tweet your meat! Photo by The Mexican

For the past five year, radio legend Tom Leykis has streamed his eponymous show online with the same rollicking, no-holds-barred DESMADRE you remember on terrestrial radio from his KLSX-FM 97.1 days—except with no censors whatsoever. I've been lucky enough to have an ¡Ask a Mexican! residency every last Wednesday of the month (give or take two no-shows for TOTALLY explicable reasons), and so I'm privy to the show's rabid following. And part of that has been Tom hosting private dinners for folks willing to pony up the cash to hang out with him and executive producer Gary Zabransky at great restaurants across the United States.

#respect Nanette Gonzales Photography

Well, this Friday, Leykis takes his supper club to Orange County—and I'll be there. He's only revealing the name of the restaurant for people who buy tickets, for the obvious reasons, but know that the Professor has impeccable tastes—his Los Angeles dinner was at the fine République, and he's the guy who turned me on to Bartz BBQ, the finest brisket in Southern California.

As of yesterday, 18 people had bought tickets—so why don't you? "These dinners are amazing, and the proceeds keep the lights on and our guys paid," reads the event's official page. Tickets aren't cheap—$399.99, son!—but that gets you the dinner of a lifetime and an opportunity to hang out with Leykis, whose knowledge of Southern California is extraordinary. Besides, he's a longtime friend of OC Weekly whose $5,000 reward for the CHAVALAS who beat up our reporters earlier this year still stands.

Shit, if you buy a ticket from now until whenever they close ticket sales and mention me, I'll even let you take over ¡Ask a Mexican! for a week and let you write ANYTHING (non-libelous, of course). DO IT DO IT DO IT!

And, Tom: Take us out Kobe-style!

