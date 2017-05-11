OC Grub Guide 5/11-5/17: Lobsters, Lamb And Laguna Beach

OPA! OC Greekfest

What are you in the mood for? Greek? A wine dinner? Maybe a food hall (because Orange County has become notorious for those). You'll find all these activities and then some in this week's guide.

Sugar rush, party of one Anne Marie Panoringan

TRADE Grand Opening - Irvine

If you haven't read our mass coverage on Irvine's new food hall, shame on you! You can definitely make up for it this Saturday. The first 100 diners to show up at 11 a.m. will be rewarded with a ticket allowing them free eats from all nine spots. We're talking Two Birds, Portside, Dos Chinos, Gyro King, Pig Pen Delicacy, Megadon, Butterleaf, Sweet Combforts and even Center Hub! Get your lunch on, and be sure to show some love by tagging @tradeirvine. 2222 Michelson Dr; www.tradefoodhall.com.

EXPAND Under Control at McFadden Cynthia Rebolledo

McFadden Public Market Grand Opening - Santa Ana

We haven't forgotten about the delicious new dining options over in DTSA. Carve out some time for a visit on Monday, as an all-day celebration is in store. They'll be offering 25% off all food and drink from opening to closing. And the first 100 guests will be given two bucks in coins to play games upstairs at Mission Control. The same 100 will also get some grub for their troubles; we hope you get Rooster Republic chicken with a side of their cock sauce. 515 N Main St; www.mcfaddenmarket.com.

Gigantic cupcakes! Plus, a place to buy tickets. Jessica Ford

Stroll and Savor - Belmont Shore

Over 40 participating restaurants feed locals at this summer-long event. Held on the third Wednesday and Thursday evening from May to August, eaters can purchase booklets of 12 tickets for $10. Advance sales begin Friday at The Beach on 2nd, Blue Windows, La Strada, Polly's Gourmet Coffee, Salon Soma, Shore Business Center and delicious Sweet Jill's (see above). Free entertainment and the option to bring your four-legged companion make this a chill way to spend your down time. Learn more on their website.

OPA! OC Greekfest

OC Greekfest - Anaheim

Going on next weekend at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Greekfest is where you get your gyro and loukoumades fix! Tour the church, watch traditional folk dance exhibitions and explore their outdoor marketplace and Kidz Zone. Everyone will have something to do besides eat— not that there's anything wrong with just eating! Admission is only $3, and there's a free shuttle if you park at Buena Park Downtown (behind Walmart). So what are you waiting for? 405 N Dale St, (714) 827-0181; www.ocgreekfest.com.

They won't bite! Photo courtesy Lotsterfest

Tustin LobsterFest - Tustin

Peppertree Park is the place to get AYCE next Saturday the 20th. With a sold out event last year, the Rotary Club suggests purchasing tickets early.Then Again Band will be rocking out as you down tri-tip, desserts, sides and a whole lotta lobster. There's also the $1,000 ball drop to look forward to, if you're into that. 298 W 1st St; www.tustinlobsterfest.com.

Cheers! Photo courtesy Surf and Sand Resort