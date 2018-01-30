Five Places to Try for Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant Week 2.0

For the third-annual Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant Week 2.0, taking place Feb. 25-March 3, the city’s talented chefs and restaurateurs will offer fixed-price brunch, lunch and dinner menus for every type of culinary experience. We’ve put together a guide to help you eat your way through some of Long Beach’s best restaurants and best dishes. Enjoy!

Michael’s On Naples

Executive chef Eric Samaniego serves an elegant, three-course, $50 prix fixe dinner only available during Dine Out Long Beach. Highlights include malfaldine con gamberi arrabbiati (homemade pasta, San Marzano tomatoes, Calabrian peperoncino and shrimp trifolati), Stinco di Maiale (braised Beeler’s pork shank, potato purée, peperonata) and baba al rum (rum-soaked brioche with vanilla creme anglaise). 5620 E. Second St., Long Beach, (562) 430-7080; michaelsonnaples.com.

Perfectly seared Courtesy of Pike Bar and Restaurant

Pike Bar & Restaurant

Owner Chris Reece, who is also the drummer for Social Distortion, offers a diverse array of fish tacos, pasta dishes, burgers and sandwiches at Pike Restaurant & Bar. But exclusive for Dine Out Long Beach, the kitchen will be serving a sesame-crusted ahi with teriyaki drizzle alongside grilled asparagus and spicy rice. 1836 E. Fourth St., Long Beach, (562) 437-4453; pikelongbeach.com.

EXPAND Rustic classic Courtesy of Taste Wine-Beer-Kitchen

Taste Wine-Beer-Kitchen

Head chef Brad Neumann leads this neighborhood restaurant and wine bar located in Belmont Heights, cooking up delicious, rustic, honest food that takes your senses from classic, nostalgic flavors to new, inspired dishes. Here, you’ll find a hibiscus pilsner from LA Ale Works; pasta primavera with market peas, asparagus and green garlic in a herb-and-parmesan cream sauce; and strawberries-and-cream profiteroles with mint, the chef’s take on strawberry shortcake. 3506 E. Broadway, Long Beach, (562) 433-1000; Taste-WBK.com.

Comfort food Courtesy of the Attic

The Attic

Our food critic, Edwin Goei, put it best: “The Attic is the kind of back-to-basics eatery we Americans are hard-wired to love. The fare is southern, with dashes of Cajun and Creole, but it doesn't take more than the mere mention of the ribs, the meatloaf, and the fried chicken with gravy to make a place that already looks like Grandma's house even more endearing.” Be ready to enjoy cozy dishes and a special cocktail for Dine Out Long Beach. 3441 Broadway, Long Beach, (562) 443-0153; TheAtticOnBroadway.com.

Healthy and delicious Courtesy of Steamed Cuisine

Steamed Cuisine

Visit one of Long Beach’s favorite restaurants/mini grocery markets for some delicious, organic, vegetarian cuisine. Choices include its famous earth bowl (rice, beans, walnut meat, tomato and cucumber topped with guacamole and salsa and garnished with blue corn tortilla chips) or a happy tuna sandwich that comes with an organic beer and an anandamide chocolate for $15. For $20, cheese it up with a LBQ (Long Beach Quesadilla) or KBQ (kale and beet quesadilla), an anandamide chocolate and a beer—or a glass of wine, which adds just $3 to any of the above dishes. 801 E. Third St., Long Beach, (562) 437-1122; steamedrestaurant.com.

