Maye Center's 'Healing Garden' Gets Spotlight at First Taste of Cambodia Town

The Maye Center uses an edible garden as part of its self-healing program for Cambodian immigrants

The facade of the historic Craftsman-style house is nearly covered by greenery. Most of what comes out of the soil surrounding this 3-year-old community center, in the heart of Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, is edible and sold during a weekly pop-up farmers market in the driveway out back.

But the food that is grown at the Maye Center isn’t just nourishment for the body.

For the Cambodian immigrants who have made this community center into a second home, the process — of working with the earth as a way to work through trauma — it’s also nourishment for the soul.

“Gardening is a form of healing. It’s also a form of exercise,” says Maye Center founder Laura Som who grew up in a refugee camp and came to the U.S. in 1992. “For us, spirituality is connected with the garden.”

Som, a biochemistry major in college, founded the center as a way to help others like her deal with the mental and physical damage that lingered after the Khmer Rouge brutally murdered 2 million of its own people in the late ‘70s. Many who survived the genocide landed in Long Beach, which is now home to the largest population of Cambodians in the country.

Chef Maurice Yim in the kitchen at his last pop-up dinner Sarah Bennett

Through cooking classes, therapy sessions, health seminars and more, Maye — which is an acronym for meditation, agriculture, yoga and education — has become a second home for many, a safe place where Khmer is default language and the cure for PTSD is striving towards harmony and wholesomeness.

The so-called Healing Garden is both a metaphorical and literal foundation for those efforts.

“Soil struggles to grow things just like people struggle to grow in new lands. By tending to something and making it grow, it’s a process of constant healing,” Som says. “Everyone’s right to mother earth is the same no matter your skin color or where you come from. Realizing that this is your right, it changes you.”

For years, families, neighbors and friends of the center have enjoyed the physical output of the garden, using its Kefir limes, lemongrass stalks, avocados and medicinal herbs in recipes and more. The next step, Som says, is to get the produce in the hands of restaurants and chefs, who can push the produce (and its message of self-healing and empowerment) out to the greater community.

Taste of Cambodia Town, happening this Saturday in the Maye Center’s driveway, is a small first step towards that goal. The first-year event is less like the similarly named Taste of Downtown — where a dozen local restaurants pay to set up steam trays in a parking lot as a promotional effort — and more like an intimate introduction to Cambodian culture, history and activism through the culinary arts.

Chefs Off the Boat members, including Chef T (center). Courtesy Chef T

The free event will feature food from Federal Bar executive chef Visoth Tarak Ouk, Maurice Yim of Le Awe Catering, Andy Eap of Big Juicy's Wings and Cajun-loving Cambodian sauce-maker Chad Pruong — four Long Beach chefs, who are all part of a crew of young Khmer food industry professionals called Chefs Off the Boat, that will be making fusion bites using ingredients grown in the Healing Garden.

Taste of Cambodia Town will be an open house of sorts, with proceeds benefitting both the Maye Center and United Cambodian Community (whose offices are just across the street).

“If you eat a dish [at the event] and ask where it comes from, that would be a deeper question that goes so far back that it becomes about life itself. The whole point of the genocide was to try and destroy life but life can’t be destroyed,” Som says. “The proof is in the people who grew it. Our resiliency is in the food that’s grown. So when you ask what’s the story behind the ingredients being used, it’s the story of Cambodians in Long Beach.”

Taste of Cambodia Town, Nov. 18 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m., 2201 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Free to enter, pay per dish.

