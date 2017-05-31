The Water Brewery Ready To Unleash Their High-End Vegetarian Mastery in Costa Mesa

Definitely deceptively delicious Anne Marie Panoringan

To call The Water Brewery a vegetarian establishment wouldn't do it justice. It's an ever-changing menu, based on what Chefs Carli Savedra and Raya Belna have to work with that day. On the evening we visited, the ice cream flavor was toasted barley and their featured soup was a roasted cauliflower bisque. To give you a better idea of what's being served, here's a slice of food porn.

Beginning with their beverages, we went beyond smoothies and ventured into the Elixirs category. Our Euphoria blend featured hibiscus, cold pressed goji berries, rose honey and lime. In their Curum, we discovered tumeric root, ylang ylang, nut milk and honey. Hey, don't knock it 'til you try it. The ice and water utilized in all their beverages and cooking are sourced from AQUAE A.M.O.R.E. restructured, alkaline water— which is what The Water Brewery storefront is known for. We were so impressed by the concept that we took a couple of gallons home.

Their Banh Mi Tacos would remind me of a dish Seabirds luxe lonchera served (which makes sense, as Belna was associated with the brand). What we swore was carnitas turned out to be roasted jackfruit. You heard us. How this perfectly textured and spiced sorcery ended up in handmade corn and chia tortillas is beyond us. Though we finished our handheld sauced with jalapeno cashew creme with gusto, we kept waiting for her to say we were punked.

For those who love a good avocado toast, try their Cali Melt. With Monterey Jack, pickled red onions and green goddess aioli, this meld of flavors only gets better with OC Baking Company Dutch crunch, crafted specially for their kitchen. The Water Brewery makes a conscious effort to not only source locally, but utilize wild, organic and biodynamic ingredients. Our most comforting bite, we found it paired well with an order of smoking hot, chimichurri potatoes.

The Water Brewery has two locations, but the kitchen can only be found at their newer location off Victoria. Currently serving lunch and dinner weekdays between 11:11 a.m. and 7:33 p.m., they are still in soft opening mode. Besides being vegetarian-friendly, diners will discover vegan, gluten-free and paleo options. Prices range from $8-$15. Oh, and the photo in the beginning: Spring Pasta of king trumpet "scallops" over a bed of seared daikon that we recommend without hesitation.

The Water Brewery is located at 1125 Victoria St., Costa Mesa, (714) 499-9977; www.thewaterbrewery.com.

