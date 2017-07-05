Eat This Now: All the Pastries at Kape Republik

EXPAND Purple haze Cynthia Rebolledo

Kape Republik in Cerritos (yes, Cerritos is Los Angeles County but unlike Trump we don’t believe in borders or pinche walls) is celebrating a year of blending traditional Filipino flavors with French and American pastries. The genius here is Karla Purificacion, who has earned a following for her beloved ube crinkles, moist pandan madeleines and “Purple Rain” drank, a frosty treat made with real ube, coconut milk and topped with ube ice cream. It's an admittedly small menu, but Purificacion's expertise with pastries and Pinoy traditions create the best thing to come out of Cerritos since the Auto Square.

First-timers should start with kape (Tagalog for coffee) and baked turon roll, a palm-sized flaky puff pastry filled with jackfruit and banana—crisp on the outside, fruity on the inside and dusted in brown crystallized sugar. And if you're not a morning person, Kape Republik’s got you with their “Hangry Hour,” Mondays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to closing all pastries are 50% off until they sell out — purps FOR DAZE!

Kape Republik, 17206 Norwalk Blvd., Cerritos, (562) 865-5000; www.kaperepublik.com

