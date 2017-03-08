Eat This Now: White Chocolate Blueberry Scone at Hidden House Coffee

EXPAND The new kids on the block Cynthia Rebolledo

Hidden House Coffee are the newest roasters to SanTana, occupying a 1914 exposed brick warehouse space—but they are by no means new to the coffee scene. The family owned company opened its first location back inside a 120-year-old house in 2010 in San Juan Capistrano's historic Los Rios District and have since expanded to four locations including Lake Forest and Costa Mesa.

Hidden House owner Ben Briggs offers up some serious quality brew and pastries made in-house, daily. For a great coffee pairing, order their white chocolate blueberry scone. The crumbly sweet scone is fluffy and moist on the inside, with just the right amount of buttery crisp on the outside—a perfect complement to their vanilla almond latte.

Hidden House Coffee, 511 E. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana; also at 31791 Los Rios St., San Juan Capistrano (949) 240-0200; 20025 Lake Forest Dr., #101, Lake Forest, (949) 305-2800; and 1534 Adams Ave., #A Costa Mesa, (657) 231-6190; www.hiddenhousecoffee.com

