menu

Eat This Now: White Chocolate Blueberry Scone at Hidden House Coffee

OC Speakly, Episode 18: Why Do We Love Brunch So Much in OC?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Eat This Now: White Chocolate Blueberry Scone at Hidden House Coffee

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 5:45 a.m.
By Cynthia Rebolledo
The new kids on the blockEXPAND
The new kids on the block
Cynthia Rebolledo
A A

Hidden House Coffee are the newest roasters to SanTana, occupying a 1914 exposed brick warehouse space—but they are by no means new to the coffee scene. The family owned company opened its first location back inside a 120-year-old house in 2010 in San Juan Capistrano's historic Los Rios District and have since expanded to four locations including Lake Forest and Costa Mesa.

They were made for each otherEXPAND
They were made for each other
Cynthia Rebolledo

Hidden House owner Ben Briggs offers up some serious quality brew and pastries made in-house, daily. For a great coffee pairing, order their white chocolate blueberry scone. The crumbly sweet scone is fluffy and moist on the inside, with just the right amount of buttery crisp on the outside—a perfect complement to their vanilla almond latte.

Hidden House Coffee, 511 E. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana; also at 31791 Los Rios St., San Juan Capistrano (949) 240-0200; 20025 Lake Forest Dr., #101, Lake Forest, (949) 305-2800; and 1534 Adams Ave., #A Costa Mesa, (657) 231-6190; www.hiddenhousecoffee.com

Cynthia Rebolledo
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >