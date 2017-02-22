menu

Eat This Now: Tofu Scramble at the Potholder Too

Eat This Now: Build-Your-Own Grain Bowl at CAVA


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Eat This Now: Tofu Scramble at the Potholder Too

Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 6:51 a.m.
By Jacky Linares
Eat This Now: Tofu Scramble at the Potholder Too
Photo by Jacky Linares
A A

The Potholder Too on Broadway in Long Beach is the all-American diner that Denny's wishes it was. If you're a fan of breakfast but you're also trying not to eat chicken periods (aka eggs) or any other dead animal in the morning, the restaurant has a vegan/vegetarian menu that includes the Tofu Scramble.

Most vegan options aren't filling, as they're usually an odd assortment of sides—but not this entree. The Tofu Scramble consists of tofu seasoned and sautéed with tomatoes, green onions and mushrooms, accompanied by a large side of hash brown-esque frizzled potatoes. The tofu absorbs the best of the veggies and spices, giving you a savory little block with a soft texture reminiscent of scrambled eggs.

The best part is that it's a cruelty-free dish for $7.95. There are three other Potholders sprinkled throughout the LBC, but the Broadway & Euclid one is about a 10-minute walk from Bluff Park, which is cool for if you need to walk off the breakfast. Ignore your inner Ron Swanson, and inhale this!

The Potholder Too, 3700 E. Broadway, Long Beach, (562) 432-6824; www.thepotholdercafe.com

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
The Potholder Cafe
More Info
More Info

3700 E. Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90803

562-433-9305

www.thepotholdercafe.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >