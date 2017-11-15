Eat This Now: Summer Rolls at Brodard

Going to Brodard without ordering one of their signature nem nuong cuon is like going to Disneyland and not riding Pirates of the Caribbean. This signature item, which I've described before as "a spring roll to end all spring rolls" is an inextricable part of Brodard's DNA as the pirate ride is to the Magic Kingdom—it will never, ever go away. So you can bet that even as Brodard is set to close its original restaurant to move to better digs in Fountain Valley later this year, the nem nuong cuon and its secret sauce will go with it.

But this article is about the other Brodard roll that I love almost as much as the nem nuong cuon. It's called bò bía and contains sauteed carrots and jicama, lettuce, fresh basil, peanuts and roasted shallots. The English translation is "summer roll", because, well, "spring roll" was taken and "fall roll" sounds like something you do when your clothes catch on fire.

The most defining thing about Brodard's summer roll, though, is the dried shrimp, sweet Chinese pork sausage and shreds of omelette, which, I would argue, make it the closest thing you can get to a breakfast burrito in Little Saigon. I eat mine with a dip—no, make that multiple dips—in the plum sauce and in between bites of Thai chili peppers. And since an entire serving has a tendency to disappear before my eyes like an apparition, you could say that the bò bía is like the Haunted Mansion to the nem nuong cuon's Pirates—but that would be carrying the Disneyland analogy a bit too far.

Brodard, 9892 Westminster Blvd., R, Garden Grove, (714) 530-1744; www.brodard.net

