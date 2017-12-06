 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Keep me warmEXPAND
Keep me warm
Cynthia Rebolledo

Eat This Now: Shepherd's Pie at Haven Gastropub

Cynthia Rebolledo | December 6, 2017 | 7:34am
AA

For eight years now, Haven Gastropub has dished out delicious pub fare and heart-warming comfort dishes. Combined with an exceptional craft beer and cocktail program, this neighborhood corner pub continues to become better as an overall restaurant every year. In these colder months, eating something hearty is in order and Haven has us feeling cozy with their shepherd's pie. A browned layer of rosemary mashed potato dollops blankets succulent, braised lamb, sweet carrots and tender baby turnips. It’s savory, filling and guaranteed to keep you warm all winter long.

Haven Gastropub, 190 S. Glassell St., Orange, (714) 221-0680; www.havengastropub.com.

 
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >