Eat This Now: Shepherd's Pie at Haven Gastropub

For eight years now, Haven Gastropub has dished out delicious pub fare and heart-warming comfort dishes. Combined with an exceptional craft beer and cocktail program, this neighborhood corner pub continues to become better as an overall restaurant every year. In these colder months, eating something hearty is in order and Haven has us feeling cozy with their shepherd's pie. A browned layer of rosemary mashed potato dollops blankets succulent, braised lamb, sweet carrots and tender baby turnips. It’s savory, filling and guaranteed to keep you warm all winter long.

Haven Gastropub, 190 S. Glassell St., Orange, (714) 221-0680; www.havengastropub.com.

