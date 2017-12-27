Eat This Now: Saltado Shaken Fries at Vox Kitchen

The newly opened Vox Kitchen in Fountain Valley is serving up gastro-asian fusion done right. Vox offers a variety of delectable small plates like Taiwanese silken tofu discs served with fluffy pork floss and century egg, crispy garlic chicken wings and Korean BBQ gyoza. These are all great starters but their best dish is the saltado shaken fries – an homage to Peruvian lomo saltado.

It’s a combination of tender filet mignon, thick-cut steak fries, red onion and tomatoes. And like traditional saltado, it comes with a large bed of rice. The trick is to mix all these ingredients into one giant heap so the rice gets coated in the stir fry’s savory juices. Then liberally douse the dish in their house made green sauce (a milder take on aji but just as tasty) for a robust bite that’s Chifa AF!

Vox Kitchen, 16161 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley, (657) 231-6493; www.eatvox.com

