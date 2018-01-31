 


A collaboration that is straight fire!EXPAND
A collaboration that is straight fire!
Courtesy of Gringo Bandito

Eat This Now: Gringo Bandito Beef Jerky

Cynthia Rebolledo | January 31, 2018 | 7:28am
Our office's favorite hot sauce, Gringo Bandito, has partnered up with San Diego-based Homegrown Meats to release 100 percent-certified grass-fed, grass-finished beef jerky made with Dexter Holland's top-selling Original Red Sauce. All of Homegrown Meats' products are pasture-raised and free of hormones, nitrates, grains and gluten.

The result: flavor that combines savory beef with a hint of smoke, earthy undertones and robust Gringo spice. The quality of the meat shines through in the texture; unlike most jerkies, which tend to be hard and brittle, Homegrowns' is moist to the touch and has a chewy, steak-like texture. The spice builds up nicely but doesn't linger, leaving you wanting more.

Available via Gringo Bandito's webstore (gringobanditostore.com) and in most SoCal Whole Foods stores.

 
Cynthia Rebolledo covers anything and everything food, culture and spirits.

