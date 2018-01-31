Eat This Now: Gringo Bandito Beef Jerky

Our office's favorite hot sauce, Gringo Bandito, has partnered up with San Diego-based Homegrown Meats to release 100 percent-certified grass-fed, grass-finished beef jerky made with Dexter Holland's top-selling Original Red Sauce. All of Homegrown Meats' products are pasture-raised and free of hormones, nitrates, grains and gluten.
The result: flavor that combines savory beef with a hint of smoke, earthy undertones and robust Gringo spice. The quality of the meat shines through in the texture; unlike most jerkies, which tend to be hard and brittle, Homegrowns' is moist to the touch and has a chewy, steak-like texture. The spice builds up nicely but doesn't linger, leaving you wanting more.
Available via Gringo Bandito's webstore (gringobanditostore.com) and in most SoCal Whole Foods stores.
