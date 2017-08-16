Eat This Now: Dan Dan Noodles at Noodle St.
Hand-pulled noodle skillz
Cynthia Rebolledo
Fullertonians recently got a new restaurant with Noodle St., an Asian fusion noodle house combining Chinese, Korean and Japanese flavors — think tasty cumin-dusted lamb skewers, crispy beef roll pancakes, and steaming noodle soups. The food isn’t overwhelmingly spicy (you can self-inflict with the mala chile oil provided on the table), but what it lacks in numbing Sichuan peppercorn spiciness it excels in delicious, textured hand-pulled noodles. In the dining room, you can watch the dough get pulled, pounded and stretched behind a glass window in the open kitchen. And you can order those noodles four ways: round, flat, triangle and knife-shredded.
Noods
For your first bowl, we recommend pairing the knife-shredded noodles with dandan mian. Toasted red chile oil, savory minced pork and mustard greens with a generous pile of made-to-order chewy noodles. Mix it all together with aromatic ginger, garlic and scallions. It’s a piquant, soup-like take on the traditional, incendiary oil-slicked dish that you can crush without your mouth feeling as if it got a shot of tasty Novocaine.
Noodle St., 2323 E. Chapman Ave., Ste. B, Fullerton, (657) 217-5664; sites.google.com/view/noodlest/home
