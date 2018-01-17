 


Luxurious and sweet!EXPAND
Luxurious and sweet!
Edwin Goei

Eat This Now: Cheesecake at L'uxweet

Edwin Goei | January 17, 2018 | 8:11am
Boba is bigger than ever these days. In Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, the main characters don't commiserate at a coffeehouse à la Central Perk; they go to a place called Cup of Boba. And in Tustin, a city that 20 years ago didn't have a single boba shop, there are now at least five.

The newest is called L'uxweet, which is aimed at an Asian audience despite being located in a part of town where very few Asian people live. Among its offerings is a brown sugar milk tea to which you can add egg pudding along with tapioca pearls to make a concoction similar to what Half & Half does in Rowland Heights.

But L'uxweet also puts out a menu that has Taiwanese-style egg pancakes, baos, sub sandwiches, and toasts stuffed with griddled meat and eggs. My favorite non-boba item at the moment is a so-called cheesecake that's so fluffy and eggy it borders on soufflé. In fact, you may not even consider it a cheesecake if you're judging by the American definition. But I liked it. And it comes in its own cute box with its own cute spoon, which, I admit, made me like it that much more. Yes, boba is here to stay, but so, too, are all its fringe benefits.

L'uxweet, 12932 Newport Ave., Ste. 7, Tustin, (714) 884-3108; www.luxweet.com.

 
Edwin Goei was born on the island of Java, grew up in La Habra, studied in Irvine, and eats everywhere. Before becoming an award-winning restaurant critic for OC Weekly in 2007, he went by the alias "elmomonster" on his blog Monster Munching, in which he once wrote a whole review in haiku.

