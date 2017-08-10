OC Grub Guide 8/10-8/16: Cheese, Cocktails and (Caliente) Chicken!
Who said truffle shoyu?
Anne Marie Panoringan
Are you ready for what the next seven days have in store for you? Poke, Mexican Hot Chicken and Wolfgang are just half the fun. Trust us when we say this is one tasty lineup of opportunities.
The man, the myth, the OG
Photo courtesy South Coast Plaza
Wolfgang Puck Personal Appearance - Costa Mesa
Making a special appearance at the recently renovated Macy*s Wolfgang Puck Kitchen, the OG celebrity chef will be signing copies of his new cookbook, Wolfgang Puck Makes It Healthy this Saturday. Enjoy complimentary bites between 12:30-2 p.m. while you wait your turn for an autograph and selfie. Reminder: the restaurant is on the primary side of South Coast Plaza, with an entrance outside and across from the exterior patio of Lawry's Carvery. 3333 Bristol St, (714) 535-5439; www.wolfgangpuck.com.
Pop-up central
Photo courtesy Rojo's
Rojo's Hot Chicken Poppin' in Irenia - Santa Ana
Would you like to know what Mexican-style hot chicken tastes like? So do we! Former On the Line subject Roland Rubalcava will be happy to show you this Sunday, as he makes his inaugural pop-up inside Irenia from 6-10 p.m. We suggest getting there early (and bringing cash, since cards will not be accepted) before they run out. Expect some equally mac salad and slaw to go with your meal, too. Hey Roland, save us a drumstick or two! Irenia is at 400 N Broadway, (657) 245-3466; follow Rojo's on Facebook.
Celebrate good times— come on!
Photo courtesy Andrei's Conscious Cuisine & Cocktails
Andrei's August Anniversary Special - Irvine
If Happy Hours exist to draw in after-work crowds, then this deal is a doozy. Instead of standard HH pricing, Andrei's is celebrating another year in business by offering half-off their already reduced deals from 3-4 p.m., weekdays through the end of the month. That's like getting a chicken kabob for four bucks, or the weekly chef's pizza for only 50-cents more. Wine, beer and cocktails priced under five dollars! Do we really need to sell this? Make up a national holiday and take the team out for a round. Your wallet can handle it. 2607 Main St (949) 387-8887; www.andreisrestaurant.com.
Perfect pairing
Photo courtesy SideDoor
SideDoor Ultimate Cheese Party - Corona del Mar
If you haven't participated in the monthly cheese takeovers that have been going on since April, now's your chance to catch up. Actually, now's the perfect opportunity. All four creameries will be represented next Thursday night at SideDoor's backyard party. Resident cheese monger Tracy Nelsen will be on hand to discuss the differences between Cowgirl, Cypress Grove, George and Willamette Valley. Four times the cheese means lots of charcuterie and beverages galore to wash it all down. Hit up the ticketing site to secure your spot. 3801 E Coast Hwy, (949) 717-4322; www.sidedoorcdm.com.
Who said truffle shoyu?
Anne Marie Panoringan
Poke Me Grand Opening Celebration - Irvine
While we went in thinking it would be another poke bowl spot, their attention to detail made all the difference. How about a dozen sauces (half of them spicy) made from scratch? If that doesn't impress you, then the self-serve toppings station will get you salivating. Specific to the Heritage Plaza location, we liked being given the freedom to load up on green onions, corn, masago, jalapenos and other goodies. The option of incorporating ingredients like tamago and octopus also caught our eye. With locations in Westwood, along Miracle Mile and Palos Verdes, the newest Poke Me will celebrate their arrival with gift bags for the first 25 visitors. Bonus: one of the bags will reward a guest with free poke for an entire year! Drop in now during soft opening, but swing by next Friday the 18th to see if you're the lucky winner. Oh, and look forward to another Irvine location in the not-so-distant future. 14370 Culver Dr #C, (949) 861-8470; www.pokeme.net.
Dine LBC Instagram Contest - Long Beach
This Sunday is your last opportunity to participate in a tasty social media contest. Submit a photo of your meal or yourself in front of a participating Dine LBC restaurant for a chance to win $1000 in gift certificates and wine by Coquelicot Wines. Follow @DineLBC on Instagram before posting your photo, making sure to add #DineLBC and the name of the restaurant in your post. For complete rules, be sure to visit their FAQ's.
